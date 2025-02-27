Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father in law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, passes away

Srinagar: Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, died here on Wednesday night. He was 80.

Masoodi passed away late last night after a prolonged illness, a statement issued by Farooq's office said on Thursday.

"With profound grief and sadness we announce the passing of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq," it said.

The funeral prayer of Masoodi was originally planned to be performed at Jama Masjid in the old city on Thursday afternoon but the office of Mirwaiz said they have been denied permission.

"It is to inform that once again the authorities have sealed the gates of Jama Masjid, Srinagar and cordoned its surroundings and informed that the namaz-e-Jinazah of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, will not be allowed at Jama Masjid," the office of Mirwaiz said in another statement.

"Mirwaiz Manzil strongly condemns the authorities for use and display of force and power even in moments of grief and religious rituals," it added.

Masoodi, a doctor by profession, had left Kashmir in 1974 for further studies in the US and returned 28 years later. He will be buried at his ancestral graveyard in Khrew in Pulwama district.