A heartwarming triumph: Mahadevi set to return to Kolhapur from Vantara

Mumbai: In a heartwarming turn of events, Mahadevi, a 36-year-old elephant, is set to return to her native place at Nandani Math in Kolhapur from Vantara's wildlife rehabilitation facility in Gujarat.

On Wednesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a collaborative effort between the state government and Vantara to ensure the well-being of this gentle giant, affectionately also known as Madhuri.

Fadnavis, in a post on X, said, "During the discussion, Vantara management told me that they only acted in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order, and had no intention of taking custody of Mahadevi the elephant on their own."

He further said, "Vanatara has also expressed willingness to fully assist the State Government in setting up a rehabilitation center for Mahadevi near Nandani Math in Kolhapur district, at a location selected by the Forest Department."

Mahadevi, the 36-year-old female elephant who was with the Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain ‘math' (monastery) at Nandani for over three decades, was relocated to Vantara's Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust last week following a court ruling.

The Bombay High Court on July 16 ordered the pachyderm to be rehabilitated at Vantara's facility in Jamnagar, after concerns were raised by an NGO with the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) on her deteriorated health and psychological suffering.

The Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the HC order.

Thousands of people participated in a 'silent march' in Kolhapur on Sunday, demanding that Mahadevi (also called Mahadevi) be brought back from Vantara's facility.