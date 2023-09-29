150 days of turmoil in Manipur: Challenges and a way forward to peace in Manipur

New Delhi: Manipur has once again fallen into the grip of turmoil, with unrest and violence plaguing the region. At the heart of this issue lies the demand for justice and the restoration of trust between various communities and the government.

Advertisment

For the fourth consecutive day, students have taken to the streets in Imphal, organized by six student organizations, demanding justice for 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who tragically lost their lives. Disturbing images of these teenagers, initially seen alive in the custody of armed individuals and later found lifeless on social media, ignited the latest wave of protests.

The protesters, including women and children, have resorted to blocking roads and burning tires, creating barriers to prevent the movement of security forces from entering residential areas. A significant deployment of central and state security forces has been seen across various districts, with a total curfew re-imposed in Imphal East and Imphal West.

The recent attempt by a mob to attack Chief Minister N Biren Singh's ancestral house is just one example of the escalating tensions in Manipur. These tensions have been simmering for months with no apparent resolution in sight.

Advertisment

These protests have led to clashes between law enforcement agencies and demonstrators, with the use of tear gas, mock bombs, slingshots, and stones resulting in injuries to approximately 100 protesters, predominantly students. This cycle of violence only serves to further destabilize the already volatile environment.

Despite efforts such as the reimposition of curfews, internet shutdowns, and increased security forces, Manipur remains far from returning to normalcy. In response to the continuous violence, the Manipur government has declared the entire state a "disturbed area" and extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

However, these measures have failed to quell the unrest. The international community has started taking note of Manipur's abnormal situation, with questions raised about it even in Washington and the United Nations last week. The spotlight on Manipur underscores the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Advertisment

Trust and a multifaceted approach are urgently needed

Trust is a rare commodity in Manipur these days. Valley residents have lost faith in central security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, while hill residents, notably the Kukis, distrust the state police personnel. The protesters are demanding the arrest of the accused, the implementation of the National Register of Citizens, and the removal of central and paramilitary forces from the state. They condemn alleged human rights violations and demand an end to these actions.

To restore peace, a multifaceted approach is needed:

Advertisment

Dialogue: All parties involved must prioritize peace as the primary objective and engage in meaningful dialogue. Elected and former MLAs, intellectuals, retired bureaucrats, business leaders, and religious leaders from both communities should be brought together for negotiations. High-level leaders from the central government should engage with them to chart a path toward mutual peace.

Disarmament: Law enforcement agencies should undertake parallel measures, including the disarmament of volunteers and self-styled protectors. All weapons should be collected at nearby police stations or administrative offices. Accountability for looted weapons from armouries should also be established.

Border Security: Enhanced security measures along the Indo-Myanmar border are vital to prevent cross-border infiltration. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's plan to establish police outposts along the border is a positive step, but tangible progress on the ground is needed. Controlling migrant infiltration, registering those already in the state, and fostering transparent cross-border trade are essential.

Advertisment

Economic Opportunities: Economic development can play a pivotal role in restoring peace. Initiatives to create jobs and economic opportunities for the people of Manipur can reduce frustration and provide a path away from violence.

Community Reconciliation: Efforts should be made to reconcile different communities in Manipur and rebuild trust. Reconciliation programs, community dialogues, and cultural exchange initiatives can help bridge divides.

Manipur is at a critical juncture, having endured more than 150 days of protests and violence. Civilians are suffering, and the government is on edge. However, with concerted efforts from both the central government and local communities, there is hope for a resolution to the ongoing crisis. The key lies in dialogue, rebuilding trust, disarmament, border security, economic opportunities, and community reconciliation.

It is time for New Delhi to step up as a mediator and take the crucial first steps toward peace in Manipur and its surrounding areas. Initially, key stakeholders, including civil society leaders, women leaders, politicians, and individuals from both communities outside of Manipur, should be brought to Delhi for a dialogue aimed at building confidence-building measures. Only through an assertive and collective commitment to peace can Manipur move towards a brighter and more stable future, with a significant contribution from civil society.