New Delhi: Four years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370, and today, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory stands transformed, witnessing a new era of economic growth and social development.

The region has witnessed a surge in tourist activities, a decline in terror incidents, and a thriving economy marked by significant investments and job creation.

The region has embraced all-round progress. The achievements in various sectors, such as MSMEs, horticulture, and infrastructure, reflect the government's commitment to fostering growth and improving the quality of life for the people.

With the easing of travel advisories despite initial scepticism, foreign tourists are flocking to the breathtaking landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

The result has been a remarkable increase in tourism, with officials expecting around two crore or twenty million tourists this year, a substantial rise from 1.88 crore in the previous year. In the first seven months of the year 2023, officials say that nearly 1.3 crore tourists have already visited J&K.

Holding of G-20 meeting in Srinagar has further strengthened the hope of a revival of foreign tourists in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir's image on the global stage has undergone a significant shift.

The G-20 summit showcased the region's potential beyond its troubled history, prompting a transformation in the political and security perspective.

Some of the houseboats dotting the Dal Lake are full of life and tourists go swimming, boating and enjoy the beauty of Kashmiri mountains and Mughal gardens surrounding the lake.

One of the most striking developments has been the significant drop in terror incidents, marking a 93 per cent reduction in such activities across the region.

This transformation has contributed to a sense of security and stability, boosting confidence in the region's prospects.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, stated that the economy of the region has exceeded expectations since August 2019.

"The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector has particularly flourished, with a 54 per cent growth in exports and a remarkable 170 per cent rise in importer-exporter registrations," Sinha said.

Strategic emphasis on food processing, handicrafts, and organic products has driven economic growth, while the horticulture market has become one of the fastest-growing in Jammu and Kashmir.

The developmental initiatives have extended to all sections of society, empowering grassroots democratic institutions such as panchayats and urban local bodies to actively participate in decision-making processes.

Neglected areas have received much-needed attention, benefiting the poor, tribals, socio-economically backward classes, and women, creating an equitable governance system.

The results of these efforts are evident in the immense investments pouring into the region.

The New Industrial Policy has attracted investments worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore, generating over 10,000 jobs within a year.

A total of 5,327 investment proposals amounting to Rs 66,000 crore have been received, signalling an industrial boom unseen since 1947.

As Jammu and Kashmir commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Article 370 abrogation, the region celebrates its newfound potential and vitality.

The once-troubled territory now brims with hope and optimism, with the youth aspiring to build an equitable society free from poverty, unemployment, and exploitation.

The journey of Jammu and Kashmir exemplifies the power of determination and strategic planning.

The Union Territory has set its sights on a future that promises prosperity, growth, and inclusive development.

The changing landscape is a testament to the Union Territory's resilience and the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of its people.

The path to progress may have had its challenges, as scattered incidents of gunbattle between security forces and militants or terrorists killing innocent outside labourers happens, but it is evident that Jammu and Kashmir's journey has been one of determination, growth, and promise.

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India started day-to-day hearing on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on August 2 and all eyes are on the outcome of the high-stakes hearing.