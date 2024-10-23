53 runs in 12 balls with 11 wides, why do such cricket matches need to be investigated

New Delhi: If 48 test matches, 25 ODI and 150 T-20 games veteran gives 30 runs in only one over in a T-10 tournament, it should make lovers and custodians of the game suspicious of something wrong. Playing as a captain for Durban Warriors, former Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah conceded 30 runs, including three wides and three sixes, in his only over against Harare Bolts in the Zim Afro T10 cricket tournament last month.

Advertisment

However, there is no official word from the Anti-Corruption Unit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding this tournament or any of its matches so far.

Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran also played that match for Durban Warrior. In his 12-ball ninth over, Dawlat Zadran conceded 23 runs with 8 wides. The Warrior lost by 54 runs.

George Munsey smashed 30 runs off an over to Yasir Shah in the ZimAfro T10 League. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cAsyBOgzgz — Sports With Naveen (@sportscey) September 26, 2024

Advertisment

Anti-corruption investigations occur throughout the world. Recent cases resulting in people being charged with breaching the ICC anti-corruption code come from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Many investigations are based in mainland Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. A common theme from these investigations is a link to the unregulated betting markets in the subcontinent.

ICC initiated 113 investigations during 2021-2022, which is more than double compared to the previous year when this tally was just 50. ACU can pat its back because of these numbers as the success of its anti-corruption programs. But fact sheets and verdicts in such corruption cases indicate that ACU's suspicious policies and questionable work ethics have allowed corrupters to operate at their own will.

Advertisment

The Zim Afro T10 league was played in Zimbabwe last month, this country has a history of corruption in cricket.

Zimbabwean former international cricketer Brenden Taylor was banned for three and a half years by the ICC for a corruption breach three years ago.

The verdict against Brenden Taylor read, “Mr. Taylor reported an approach he had received from an Indian businessman, [Mr. S], to the ACU the previous November. Following this report, the ACU opened an investigation into his potential corrupt conduct under the Code, and as part of that investigation, Mr. Taylor was interviewed by the ACU on 1 and 2 April, 17 August, and 8 December 2020. Mr. Taylor told [Mr. S] that “if there’s any skullduggery or dodginess, one, I’m not flying," to which [Mr. S] responded, “No, we don’t work like that. We are legitimate people. During the trip, [Mr S] gave Mr Taylor a new Samsung S10 phone as his phone was “busted up," some rupees to spend while Mr Taylor was in India, and [Mr S] also paid for some new clothes for Mr Taylor.”.

Advertisment

It took the ICC two years to investigate Brendan, though it had very strong pieces of evidence against him. But what happened to Mr. S, an Indian businessman? Only ACU can tell.

Another Zimbabwean former international cricketer and former captain, Heath Streak, received an eight-year ban from the ICC for corruption in 2021.

According to the ACU fact file, “In September 2017, Mr. Streak began a WhatsApp conversation with an Indian gentleman, Mr. X, who said he was interested in organizing a league in Zimbabwe and who asked Mr. Streak if he would be interested as he could earn some good money from it. During these discussions, Mr X made it clear to Mr Streak that he was involved in betting on cricket and also requested details of Mr Streak’s bank account outside Zimbabwe, which Mr. Streak provided. Mr. Streak also made it clear in these discussions that he wanted to establish a T20 League in Zimbabwe and was passionate about furthering cricket in Zimbabwe.

Advertisment

(Writer is a freelance Investigative Journalist)