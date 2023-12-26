A year of challenges: Poonch and Rajouri complex dance with terrorism & tensions in 2023

New Delhi: The picturesque regions of Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir have become the focal points of a series of encounters in 2023, casting a dubious shadow on the landscape bordering Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The repercussions of this escalation led to the death of 55 persons, including 20 security personnel, 28 terrorists and several civilians.

This alarming trend underscores the multifaceted and persistent challenges confronting security forces operating in the volatile and challenging terrain, characterized by dense forests and imposing mountains.

The affected areas share ancestral, ethnic, and religious ties with the population residing on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), intensifying the situation's complexities and socio-cultural tapestry. The interwoven ties contribute to the challenges faced by security forces as they navigate through the delicate balance of maintaining peace and countering militant activities. The territories along the Line of Control (LoC) have witnessed a surge in hostilities, complicating the security scenario for the forces. The landscape's unique characteristics, marked by dense forests and rugged mountains, pose a significant challenge.

Understanding the Context

To comprehend the gravity of the situation, it is imperative to delve into the multifaceted factors that contribute to the heightened tensions. The persistent insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment in the twin towns, less development of the area coupled with external influences like Pakistan’s direct involvement in increasing terrorism and encouraging separatist movement has created an intricate web of challenges for both security personnel and the local population. Porous borders and thick forests of the mountainous areas with difficult ravine areas further complicate the situation.

Security forces' response

The security forces operating in the region have been tasked with maintaining law and order while simultaneously tackling the insurgency. The encounters, which have claimed the lives of 20 security personnel, highlight the arduous nature of their mission. The forces are confronted not only by local militants but also by external elements that seek to destabilise the region. Several times we have seen cross-border firing and sometimes the Pakistani security forces help militants to infiltrate and help smugglers send narcotics to this side.

The fact that 28 identified terrorists lost their lives including foreign terrorists during these encounters points to the deep-rooted nature of militancy in the region supported from across the border. Officials suggest that around 30 foreign terrorists are still active in the area and continue to remain a worry for the residents.

The motivations driving individuals to take up arms are diverse, ranging from ideological convictions to socio-economic factors. Unravelling these complexities is crucial for devising effective strategies to curb the appeal of militancy among the youth. There is no one-size solution to the issue and needs a multi-pronged strategy to deal with it.

Local impact

We should understand that the ripple effect of these encounters extends beyond the loss of lives and directly impacts the local populace. The residents of Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi find themselves caught in the crossfire, with daily life disrupted and the spectre of violence looming large when the majority of them have been eyes and ears for the security forces, completely different from Kashmir valley. The emotional toll on families who have lost loved ones, whether security personnel, civilians, or militants, is immeasurable and needs a sympathetic velvet glove hand for consolation.

The external dimensions of the conflict cannot be ignored. The region has long been a geopolitical hotspot, with neighbouring countries, sitting on the fence, vying for influence. The porous borders and complex socio-political landscape provide fertile ground for external elements to exploit existing fault lines. Addressing these external influences is essential for long-term stability in the region.

In the face of escalating tensions, it is imperative to reassess and strengthen counterinsurgency strategies. This involves a comprehensive approach that addresses not only the security aspect but also the cultural and religious factors contributing to the appeal of militancy. It is important to launch projects that win the hearts and minds of the local population and reassure the masses living on the border that security troops are their friends and partners in all happiness and sadness and any attempt from across the LoC needs to be thwarted, both militarily and phycological.

A nuanced understanding of local dynamics is crucial for the successful implementation of such strategies as those living in the border towns mostly composed of Paharis, Gujjars and Bakarwals who are miles away from Kashmiri identity and feel more linked to Punjabi culture rather than Kashmir culture.

Community Engagement

One of the key components of an effective counterinsurgency strategy is community engagement. Winning the hearts and minds of the local population is instrumental in isolating militants and creating an environment conducive to peace. Initiatives that address the grievances of the people and provide them with a stake in the development process can go a long way in building trust in the year 2024.

It was a great and right step at the right time that authorities immediately announced the compensation and even offered jobs to the next of kin of the deceased families who lost their loved ones in the alleged extrajudicial deaths of three civilians last weekend.

Transferring the army officers for their lax approach is indirectly bringing confidence amongst the local populations that yes, we are sensitive to your feelings and are part of you. These are good confidence-building measures and need to be encouraged and extended.

Given the external dimensions of the conflict, international cooperation is indispensable. Diplomatic efforts to collaborate in intelligence-sharing with evidence to the international community can contribute significantly to stabilizing the region and win international friends that can counter the propaganda of the neighbouring countries at the international and multilateral platforms.

A concerted effort to confront the malefic intention of the neighbouring country supporting terrorism is essential for the international community to know and isolate their attempts of nefarious designs.

For achieving lasting peace, as the situation unfolds, it is crucial to uphold human rights standards. The use of force, while necessary for maintaining law and order, must be proportionate and adhere to established norms. Ensuring that the rights of civilians are protected is paramount in building trust and preventing further radicalization.

Conclusion

The year-long series of encounters in the Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to address the root causes of the conflict.

Strengthening security measures, engaging with local communities, addressing socio-economic disparities, and international cooperation are all integral components of a strategy aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but a concerted effort by all stakeholders is essential to bring about positive change and pave the way for a more secure and stable Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu and Kashmir.