Al-Shifa Hospital struggles as a humanitarian bastion in the crossfire

New Delhi: As the Israel-Hamas Conflict enters its 40th day, the focus intensifies on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza City, situated in the heart of the conflict, the hospital has become a symbol of the challenges faced by civilians caught in the crossfire of Hamas and Israeli troops.

In the latest development, Israel asserts that Hamas is conducting operations from tunnels beneath Al-Shifa Hospital. Despite Hamas denying these allegations, the United States, for the first time, has indicated support for Israel's claims. The U.S. cites intelligence suggesting that Hamas has stored arms at Al-Shifa, preparing for a potential Israeli attack.

Simultaneously, international aid organizations are expressing deep concern over the dire situation unfolding inside Al-Shifa Hospital. Israel's claims have intensified the already challenging circumstances, with the health ministry of Gaza reporting thousands seeking shelter not only within the hospital but also in its courtyard to escape the ongoing Israeli bombings. Al-Shifa Hospital is under intense scrutiny as Israeli forces have surrounded it for the past four days.

This escalation adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the region, as the international community closely monitors the evolving dynamics between Israel and Hamas, the international law and war crimes – all are under test.

The siege on Al-Shifa

For the past four days, Israeli forces have surrounded Al-Shifa, plugging all exit routes, placing military tanks around the main entrances, and scrutinising all the movements within the hospital, both technically and through human intelligence.

Israel's spokesperson quoting pieces of evidence says Hamas is operating from tunnels beneath the medical facility. Even call it Hamas control and command. They say that Hamas is also using the civilians, patients, and medical facility as shields for their operations and troops continue to wait outside the hospital to smoke the Hamas cadre out without affecting civilians and medics.

The Israeli troops through their intelligence and technical support continue to map the tunnel system beneath the hospital and are planning to enter into the maze of tunnels, once they have a complete blueprint of the underground area.

Despite Israel's willingness to provide the hospital with fuel and even place some 300 litres of it near one of the exit points has been rejected by the hospital authorities, who say 300 Liters of fuel was just enough for half-an-hour operations. It needs a regular supply of fuel and electricity. However, the Israeli military says they are under pressure from Hamas commanders not to allow anything inside the hospital from Israelis.

Israel says that Hamas is not allowing the hospital authorities to cooperate with the Israeli military and is using them as a human shield. This claim was denied by Hamas, saying they were not present at the hospital.

Now the White House and Pentagon say they can confirm that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have a command-and-control centre underneath Al-Shifa Hospital. And that they also use tunnels under other hospitals. Hamas and the Gaza health authority deny this.

The White House spokesman called this a war crime but said that did not lessen Israel’s responsibility to protect civilians. Al-Shifa hospital has lost power because of Israel’s offensive - health officials say several dozen patients, including three babies, have died as a result.

As the conflict rages on, Israel releases footage alleging that Hamas stored weapons in the basement of another hospital, Rantissi, specializing in cancer treatment for children. Hamas dismisses the images as staged, further fuelling the debate on the credibility of claims from both sides.

Israeli Military justification

The Israeli military defends its actions, stating that it is conducting a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas" within Al-Shifa hospital based on intelligence. Israel has deployed its technological and military advantage at every stage of the conflict, using thousands of airstrikes to erode Hamas's capabilities. The tightening grip over Gaza City has drawn criticism, even from Israeli allies, as the region faces a growing humanitarian crisis. Health authorities in Gaza claim that more than 11,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Earlier it was said that by targeting hospitals, Israeli troops are violating International law and described it as a war crime. But with new intelligence input and support by the US beneath the hospital is the command structure of Hamas, which makes Hamas too guilty of using the hospital as a violation of international law, a war crime.

Hamas denies using the hospital for operations and has called for an international committee to inspect the allegations. The conflict of narratives extends to another Gaza City medical facility, Rantisi Children's Hospital. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a video alleging that Hamas used the evacuated hospital to detain hostages and store weapons. Hamas dismissed the video as a staged theatrical farce.

Inside Al-Shifa Hospital

The situation inside the hospital is dire, with international aid organizations describing it as a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of people, not only patients but also civilians seeking refuge, crowd the hospital and its courtyard to escape the relentless Israeli bombings. The Health Ministry of Gaza reports that the hospital is running out of fuel, food, and medicines leading to concerns about emergency care. Power cuts have forced doctors to remove premature babies from incubators, a situation with potentially life-threatening consequences.

Despite Israel's offer to send portable incubators to evacuate babies, no concrete arrangements have been made, leaving 36 infants from the neo-natal ward vulnerable without proper incubation. The babies are being kept warm with limited resources. Israel denies imposing a siege on the hospital and claims to provide exit routes, but medics and officials within the hospital refute these assertions, stating that those attempting to leave have come under fire.

The Mass Grave at Al-Shifa Hospital

The hospital's director, Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, revealed that 179 people, including infants, have been buried in a mass grave within the hospital grounds. The lack of electricity at the morgues, caused by power cuts stemming from fuel shortages, compelled the administration to resort to this drastic measure. Palestinians within the besieged hospital are now grappling with the grim task of digging a mass grave for deceased patients as the foul smell of the dead and fear of spreading diseases is high.

Call for a truce?

After 40 days of continuous conflict, the armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, expressed readiness to release up to 70 women and children in Gaza in exchange for a five-day ceasefire. While Israel rejected a ceasefire, it suggested brief humanitarian pauses. The White House, through National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, called for longer pauses in the context of a hostage release. Meanwhile, Hamas conveyed its willingness to release detainees in exchange for a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to halt hostilities and facilitate aid entry into Gaza.

The situation remains highly volatile, with conflicting narratives from the involved parties. As Al-Shifa Hospital stands at the epicentre of this tragic saga, the violation of international humanitarian law, the international community watches with a mix of horror and helplessness.

Caught between allegations, geopolitical complexities, and a desperate struggle for survival, the people of Gaza continue to endure unimaginable suffering as the conflict rages on. The fate of Al-Shifa and its occupants hangs in the balance, emblematic of the larger humanitarian crisis unfolding in the heart of the Israel-Hamas conflict.