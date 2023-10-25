All about image – here's why Mamata is not coming to the aid of Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Despite Mahua Moitra coming under ferocious attacks, over allegations of financial misappropriation and unethical behaviour, from the Bharatiya Janata Party over the last few weeks, the Trinamool Congress has not come to the aid of its Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

Mohua, the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, has seemingly been all but abandoned by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool leadership has been stoically silent on the allegations and refused to provide any cover fire to its own MP.

And, it is believed that the move to seem distant from the Lok Sabha MP is deliberate on the part of the TMC leadership.

It has been alleged that Moitra has received cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking an investigation into the allegations. Though the Trinamool MP has trashed the allegations, an ethics committee of the Parliament will hold an inquiry into these.

Over the past few weeks, Moitra’s visuals have been doing the rounds on social media where she can be seen flaunting expensive bags, gifts and clothes. This is directly opposite to what the TMC wants to portray itself in front of the masses, and hence the move to distance from her.

While the TMC leadership wants to be seen as one with the masses, aiming to be seen as a party of the underprivileged and the downtrodden, these images have the potential to severely dent the image of Mamata, sources pointed out.

The TMC supremo has, over the past several years, carefully cultivated an image of a down-to-earth, non-flashy politician with a public connect. Banerjee’s image, who can be seen wearing a cotton saree and hawai chappal on most occasions, doesn't gel with Mahua Moitra’s flashy lifestyle that has come under the scanner after these allegations surfaced.

Sources stated that the party doesn't want to be seen with Mahua as it could adversely affect the carefully cultivated image of Mamata with just months left for the Lok Sabha polls. And any blot on Mamata’s image could adversely affect the poll outcome for the TMC in 2024, sources pointed out.

It is also understood that the top leadership of the TMC had earlier cautioned Mahua Moitra on pursuing the flashy lifestyle. However, she did not heed the warning.

Therefore, ever since these allegations surfaced, the TMC has deemed it fit to maintain a distance of arm’s length from its own Krishnanagar MP.

"No comments. Regarding this issue, the All India Trinamool Congress will not say a word. We have nothing to say,” is the refrain of TMC spokespersons.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its attacks on Moitra and hopes to see tough action against her being executed by the Parliamentary Ethics Committee.

The BJP has questioned if Trinamool's silence means that it accepts the serious allegations against the Krishnanagar MP or indicates that the party has "something to hide".

Senior BJP leader and its co-in-charge West Bengal Amit Malviya has stated that it was no surprise that Mamata Banerjee has "abandoned" Moitra. "She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent... Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence," he posted on social media.

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, has also sought a Lokpal probe against Moitra. Dubey has alleged that he is in possession of a letter by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai detailing "disturbing facts with detailed proof". "In the letter, Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Moitra received bribes from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani," the BJP MP's complaint said.

With the BJP creating a political “charkravyuh”, it would be a tough task for the TMC to extricate itself from the mess created by allegations against Mahua Moitra with just months left for Lok Sabha polls. With the BJP already creating massive pressure by winning 18 seats in the 2019 parliamentary polls, its best-ever performance, it will be a tough battle ahead for Mamata to save the TMC in 2024.