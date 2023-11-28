Are India and Iran creating a regional contact group for Afghanistan?

New Delhi: In a diplomatic move indicative of regional collaboration, Afghanistan newspapers report that India and Iran are considering the formation of a regional contact group for Afghanistan.
While the Tolo news agency and several other newspapers in Afghanistan reveal this development, New Delhi is yet to provide an official statement on the matter.
Iran's ambassador and special representative to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, held discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs joint secretary J.P. Singh, underscoring the necessity for a regional contact group.
The primary focus of this regional contact group would be to address political and economic issues with the overarching goal of establishing stability, development and a robust structure in Afghanistan.
Qomi emphasized the constructive nature of the discussion, highlighting the pivotal role of the Chabahar Port in bolstering economic ties with Afghanistan.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has echoed the significance of facilities at the Chabahar port, emphasizing their role in boosting regional trade.
Meanwhile, the Taliban government, through spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, articulated its ambition to transform Afghanistan into a regional hub.
Mujahid stated, "Afghanistan is a country connected with six countries. We can use them positively, and we can improve trade and transit. Afghanistan can be a hub among the countries."
In a parallel development, the 18th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) took place in Tehran on November 26, 2023. The meeting, co-chaired by Mr. Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of India, and Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, covered a broad spectrum of bilateral relations.
Topics included connectivity projects like the Chabahar port, political engagements, trade, economic matters, cultural exchanges, people-to-people ties, agriculture cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives.
During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on current regional and global issues, with a particular focus on the evolving situations in Afghanistan and Gaza. The Indian side appreciated Iran’s participation in the Voice of Global South Summits held this year.
During the visit, the Foreign Secretary called on the Foreign Minister of Iran H.E. Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They discussed bilateral matters and current challenges in the region. The Foreign Secretary also met Dr. Mehdi Safari, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy of Iran and discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties. The India-Iran talks aim to strengthen bilateral ties.
The talks also delved with a focus on India's investments in the Chabahar port and the West Asian situation, including the Israel-Gaza conflict. Iran is seen having influence on Hamas in Gaza as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi in Yemen.