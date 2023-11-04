Assam may reserve medical seats for Bhutanese nationals

New Delhi: The King of Bhutan's weeklong official visit to India, specifically his historic visit to Assam, holds significant promise for the relationship between the two countries. The visit marks a noteworthy moment in Bhutan-India relations, especially for the people living along the shared border.

This visit, with a special focus on Assam, holds the promise of being a transformative moment in the longstanding relationship between Bhutan and India.

As King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk travels across the region, he carries with him the hopes of strengthening people-to-people ties, fostering economic growth, and addressing long-standing issues, such as border disputes and external influences.

Historically, the border activities and development between Assam and Bhutan have remained understated, leading to feelings of insecurity and distrust. This situation allowed external actors like China to exploit the gaps in the relationship. These issues not only strained people-to-people relations but also increased the political distance between the two friendly countries.

The visit aims to rekindle the positive aspects of this relationship, such as trade in tea, salt, or rice and offers opportunities for improved connectivity, trade, security, and business growth for both sides of the border.

Initiatives like the redevelopment of the domestic airport between the Assam and Bhutan border into an international airport and the development of a special economic zone on the border hold promise for the region's economic growth and cooperation.

The Assam Cabinet's goodwill gesture of reserving seats for Bhutanese nationals in medical colleges in Assam may further emphasize the commitment to strengthening ties and fostering a brighter future for the entire region.

The King's visit is seen as a harbinger of improved relations, moving away from the negative headlines that have plagued the region.

China's increasing presence and influence in Bhutan have raised concerns. The construction of military roads through Bhutanese territory and the planting of settlers on encroached land have effectively opened a new front on India's most vulnerable point, the Siliguri Corridor.

This corridor squeezed between Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, is just 22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point. The settlements, roads, and military facilities established by China on occupied land suggest that these encroachments may not be easily reversed, even if a border settlement is reached between Bhutan and China.

However, the visit will raise India’s concerns about the latest round of talks between China and Bhutan over their unsettled border. China's encroachments into Bhutanese territory and its attempt to establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan pose challenges.

India has played a crucial role in the region's stability and security. It remains the de facto security guarantor of Bhutan. Under the 1949 treaty of friendship, Bhutan pledged to be guided by India's advice in external relations. The 2007 treaty reframed this as a commitment by both countries to cooperate closely on issues relating to their national interests.

India's opposition to the cession of Bhutanese territory to China, especially around the Doklam Plateau, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Bhutan's Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering, has emphasized that demarcation of the frontiers of Bhutan, China, and India can only be done trilaterally. Thus, Bhutan remains treaty-bound to respect Indian interests.

The relationship between Bhutan and India has a rich history. Both countries have shared a deep bond characterized by mutual understanding and trust. India has been a significant partner in Bhutan's development, offering support and cooperation across various sectors.

However, despite the strong ties, certain challenges have persisted, particularly along the extensive border shared by Assam and Bhutan

The King of Bhutan's visit to India, particularly to Assam, symbolizes a significant step forward in enhancing Bhutan-India relations. While it holds the promise of increased cooperation and economic growth opportunities, it is not without its challenges.

The King's visit opens the door to a new chapter in the relationship, offering the potential for greater collaboration, economic development, and strengthened ties, provided that the geopolitical complexities in the region can be effectively navigated.

As the King travels through Assam and other regions in India, he is meeting Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the hope is that this visit will indeed mark a turning point, addressing long-standing issues and ushering in an era of increased cooperation and mutual prosperity.

With India and Bhutan sharing a unique bond of friendship and cooperation, there is an opportunity to review and enhance the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, strengthening the partnership across diverse sectors.