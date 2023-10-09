Assembly Polls 2023: The battle of electoral promises begins

Advertisment

After the Election Commission's announcement of assembly elections in five states, all the political parties are set to promise anything and everything to woo voters.

While the BJP is confident about winning women voters through women's reservation, the Congress has played caste census card.

Both these issues will be tested in the upcoming assembly elections and in this election, the pitch of the 2024 general elections will be decided.

In this special episode of NewsDrum Live, senior journalist and political analyst Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi analyse what the voters want today.