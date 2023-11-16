B Y Vijayendra: How is BJP's dynastic politics different from Congress's?

Advertisment

With the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as the President of Karnataka BJP, dynastic politics is back in the focus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been cornering Congress on the issue of dynastic politics, but it is learnt that it was on his request that former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa's son was handed over the command of the party in Karnataka.

In such a situation, the question being raised is how is BJP's dynastic politics different from Congress's dynastic politics.

Join senior journalists and political analysts Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi in this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE.