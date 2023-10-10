BJP aims to target Congress for 'supporting' terrorism in Israel-Palestine conflict

New Delhi: The ongoing Israel-Hamas war will resonate in the forthcoming Assembly polls as the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to aggressively target the grand old party after the Congress Working Committee refused to condemn terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel and reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Over the next few days, during campaigning for the forthcoming polls, the BJP is expected to go after the Congress and claim before the voters that the resolution amounted to support to terrorism.

The BJP hopes that by going after the Congress on its alleged support to terror outfits, the saffron unit would be able to consolidate the Hindu votes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The BJP feels that this could also prove to be the issue that could trump the Congress’ emphasis on the OBC quota move that is being made by the grand old party across the country.

Many senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior leader Bandi Sanjay, have openly targeted the Congress on the issue.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi posted on social media site X: “Congress at it again! Supporting terror organisations and terrorism while innocent civilians lose their lives to bullets. With this stand, the leading party of I.N.D.I alliance has exposed itself to the nation. How will the party protect its nation and citizens when it is openly standing with violence?“

“By supporting Hamas both Congress and AIMIM endorse terrorism. No wonder Bharat faced worst terror attacks under UPA regime. Majilis and Congress are always on side of PFI, Hamas terrorists, Rohingyas. Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji led Central government is Sri Rama Raksha for Bharat,” Bandi Sanjay posted.

And in the forthcoming days, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins campaigning for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana polls, these attacks are only going to intensify further.

PM Modi has already targeted the Congress on the caste census issue, terming it an attempt to “divide the Hindus”.

BJP sources stated that the party would also raise awareness regarding Congress’ dubious role in 26/11.

“The party would back the terrorists in Gaza is no surprise as they gave a free pass to terrorists who killed Indians on Indian soil during 26/11. If they can sell their countrymen for votes, Israel is thousands of kilometres away,” said a senior BJP leader.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the CWC had on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East.

BJP leader Anil K Antony, a new joinee from Congress, said that the Congress’ CWC resolution aims to keep its minority Muslim voters happy, a point which is also being raised by the BJP.

Some in the @INCIndia and INDI alliance trying to bring into attention that they have always supported the Palestine cause.

Well - There is a big difference between your concern for the Palestine cause - and your refusal to acknowledge and condemn a blatant act of terror , or… https://t.co/hGncxdzak3 — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) October 10, 2023

“The party would not miss a chance to raise this in forthcoming polls and put it before the voters,” sources said.