BJP’s detailed strategic plan to secure 51% vote share in 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana can play an important role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's mission of achieving its biggest-ever victory in Lok Sabha.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a target of securing a 51 per cent vote share to BJP’s chief strategists Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President J P Nadda, the saffron units’ focus has shifted to three states of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in these three states, out of which BJP got only 30 seats in 2019. It is believed that this time BJP is trying to win more than 50 seats in these states, which could help it secure an even greater win than its 2019 victory.

BJP secured 303 seats in Lok Sabha.

The importance of these states for Mission 2024 can be understood from the fact that Amit Shah, who led the BJP to a historic victory in the recent assembly polls, has himself taken command of these three states, sources said. As part of the first phase of the plan, both Shah and Nadda are in Kolkata for detailed meetings with functionaries today.

Despite securing a massive win in the recent Assembly poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership isn’t leaving anything to chance and has embarked on Mission 2024 to secure power at the Centre with an aim to tough an unprecedented 51 per cent vote share.

A plan to secure power for the saffron unit has been prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s main strategist Amit Shah.

Over the next few weeks, senior BJP leaders including National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold approximately 150 cluster pravas to gauge the sentiment of the region, sources said.

What is the BJP’s detailed strategic plan?

As per the instructions, forwarded by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh, on the instructions of party chief J P Nadda, has asked all state BJP units to hold their respective office bearers’ meetings before 31 December 2023.

All morchas in the states have also been asked to hold joint meetings before 5 January 2024. While Lok Sabha plan meeting, for finalizing constituency-wise strategy, needs to be held in all states before 7 January 2024 in the presence of at least one national office bearer, sources stated.

For the first time ever in Lok Sabha polls, the services of social media influencers will also be utilized by the BJP, sources added. A copy of these detailed instructions is with NewsDrum.

As per the instructions, discussion on forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, strategy, organizational set-up, social media and media outreach plans need to be finalized at the earliest.

The state units and leaders have also been asked to establish links with village-level workers of the BJP create new workers and touch base with recipients of benefits schemes under various Central government schemes, sources said.

The state units have also been instructed to form clusters and cluster in charge for Lok Sabha polls. For this 3-4 Lok Sabha constituencies have to be grouped as a cluster and one senior leader who can devote time and manage elections has to be appointed as cluster prabhari, sources said.

Similarly, Prabharis and Convenors for every Lok Sabha constituency have to be appointed, the letter added.

The state units have also been asked to hold regular workers' sammelans and public meetings across the regions while also preparing a list of Vidhan Sabha Pravas by senior state leaders, sources said.

The need to establish Lok Sabha Election Office in each constituency has also been highlighted and party units have been asked to ensure the same before January 30.

While the opposition INDIA bloc is still seemingly under a slumber, the BJP is racing ahead with its strategic plan to secure a third tenure for PM Modi.