BJP's spokesperson dilemma: Old-timers upset as new joiners given prominence

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been preparing a brigade of spokespersons to counter the opposition narrative and bring out the saffron perspective. Interestingly, instead of internal promotions, a majority of the much-sought-after national spokespersons are from BJP's rival parties.

Advertisment

In fact, many new entrants to the saffron realm have been propelled to the much-sought-after position, which acts as the face of the party in the media and before people, soon after making the switch from opposition parties.

It is understood that the top leadership of the BJP has accommodated these “outsiders” as the ones to take on the opposition after a much-thought-out political strategy. Despite raising eyebrows and bouts of murmurs within the BJP, the top leaders feel there is a need to put these new joiners into the political battlefield immediately.

The BJP feels that the credibility of the opposition bloc would be adversely affected more if some of their own former members attacked and unmasked the opposition’s political games. The allegations coming from a former inside person, who was earlier a member of the opposition, will garner more credence amongst the masses than these being only parroted by BJP leaders.

Advertisment

Moreover, by putting former strongmen of the opposition as national spokespersons, the BJP leadership also feels that the party is establishing before the voters that these erstwhile haters have been successfully won over by the saffron ideology.

Old-timers upset

The promotion of these new joiners, or outsiders as they are being termed amongst the miffed leaders, has fueled resentment amongst several aspirants to the much-sought-after position as the face of the BJP.

Advertisment

Many panellists who appear for the BJP on television debates and podcasts are seeking a promotion in their role of engagement by being nominated as national spokespersons. “While these outsiders have it easy, it was us who have been fighting for the party stand and bringing out its perspective for the past several years. Yet we are being repeatedly overlooked,” said a senior BJP panellist.

Many of these BJP leaders, who have risen from the ranks, are miffed at the para-dropping of these "outsiders" to the top of their department. We understand that the party needs to accommodate the new entrants, but they should also think about actively accommodating us, sources added.

There is a feeling that most of these “outsiders” have received more than their fair share. Though the supposedly overlooked leaders have raised the issue with the top leadership, including their department heads Anil Baluni and Sanjay Mayukh, their concerns are far from being resolved.

With just months to go for Lok Sabha 2024 and political temperatures at an all-time high, the BJP would do itself a favour if it urgently resolves the concerns being raised by its leaders. The next few months would be a battle of narratives and a strong and united team of spokespersons and panellists would do a much better job at setting its narrative and countering opposition if the saffron leadership addresses these issues at the earliest.