BRICS summit: Will Narender Modi and Xi Jinping have a bilateral meeting?

New Delhi: Leaders from the BRICS nations are gathering in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit, marking a significant step towards enhancing diplomatic ties and expanding the group's influence.

Together with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS aims to balance their interests while strengthening their collective strength. Meanwhile, Johannesburg town is all set with hospitality.

One can see massive banners across the streets and major roads in the Sandton City of Johannesburg as the first in-person three-day BRICS Summit takes place post Covid in a festive atmosphere full of cultural events and a city decorated with lights, buntings and fanfare.

Leaders' Presence and Notable Absence: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the prominent figures attending the summit, along with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Lula, who returns to power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to join while Russian President Putin will be absent, represented by their foreign minister, and chances are that Putin will attend a few crucial sessions virtually.

BRICS Plus Dialogue: Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue", organized after the main summit. This will include discussions with leaders from other invited countries, strengthening the BRICS partnership.

BRICS one of the main focuses will be on a meeting between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping, if it happens on the sideline, as both leaders will be again meeting face-to-face in September 2023 in New Delhi at G20 Summit.

China will be massively interested in bringing India back into the relationship as China continues to face challenges from the economic crisis post Covid 19. Also, China needs India to attempt to introduce a common BRICS currency to counter the US dollar. Currently, Russia is interested in having the one after Post Ukraine sanctions, not allowing Russia to deal in US dollars.

Possible Bilateral Meeting between Modi and XI at the BRICS?

All eyes are on the potential dialogue between Modi and Xi, with hopes that such discussions could pave the way for improved interactions between India and China.

Amidst an air of cautious anticipation, the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been ruled out on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS leaders' summit in Johannesburg.

While no official confirmation of a scheduled meeting has been made, sources and hints appearing in media in different comments by leaders and officials in New Delhi, Johannesburg and Beijing have hinted at the potential for face-to-face discussions during the nearly two-day event.

The Option Remains Open: Indian and Chinese officials have maintained a deliberate openness about the prospect of a bilateral meeting. This suggests a window of opportunity for the leaders to engage in dialogue amid the broader BRICS summit activities. President Xi Jinping's visit to South Africa spans from August 21 to August 24, aligning with the summit's schedule. Prime Minister Modi is set to arrive in Johannesburg on the afternoon of August 22, with the prominent BRICS leaders' meeting slated for August 23. Subsequent sessions involving African leaders are scheduled for August 24.

If a formal in-person meeting materializes, it will mark the first scheduled encounter between Modi and Xi since the border standoff began in May 2020. This prolonged standoff has strained bilateral relations, leading to limited diplomatic engagement between the two nations over the past three years. A brief interaction did occur at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.

Common Currency and Expansion in Spotlight: While in the past meetings, global security and economic growth have remained essential, the current summit spotlights efforts to establish and explore the possibility of a shared currency among BRICS nations, potentially reducing reliance on the US dollar and allowing several other countries to join the BRICS.

Discussions around adopting a common currency are expected to grab attention. However, a concrete decision may not be reached at this summit as it is too early for countries like India to accept it. Even though, the Focus is shifting towards expanding the BRICS family and having its common currency.

Over 20 countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Indonesia have expressed interest in joining the BRICS bloc, with more than 35 African heads of state attending the summit, signalling a growing attraction to the group's cooperative efforts. United Nations Secretary-General's presence is expected to highlight the global significance of the summit.

China's Agenda: China indirectly plays a central role in setting these two issues' agendas. Efforts to expand the BRICS bloc reflect its intentions to influence global dynamics. Some even call the expanded BRICS a challenge to G7.

However, the BRICS expansion underlines its tensions and contradictions with Brazil, India, and South Africa, which will show scepticism. Russia also will have some reservations.

Equally, China's role as the dominant economy in BRICS raises questions about the balance of power within the group. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa supported the cautious expansion of BRICS, emphasizing that a broader membership would contribute to a more balanced global order.

Ramaphosa, in his address on the eve of the meeting as a host to the BRICS summit, said, "Together, the BRICS members have used their collective voice to call for a world that is more equitable, balanced and governed by an inclusive system of global governance. Being a BRICS member has created positive opportunities for SA."

Ramaphosa also said the country was committed to a policy of non-alignment. "We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations. During the 'Cold War', the stability and sovereignty of many African countries were undermined because of their alignment with the major powers." This concludes that the group strives to foster strategic partnerships rather than aligning with any major power, advocating for global peace and development.