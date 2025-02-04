Bureaucratic tussle exposes rift within ruling BJP in Haryana

New Delhi: A power tussle between senior bureaucrats in Haryana has exposed the rift in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana.

It all started with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini appointing retired IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as his chief principal secretary with the rank and status of a cabinet minister on October 18 last year, a day after he took oath at the head of the BJP government following a stunning return of the saffron party for a third successive term.

Khullar, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is known to be a trusted aide of former Haryana chief minister and union minister Manohar Lal Khattar. His appointment was perceived to be a clear indication from the BJP's central leadership that the reins of the state would continue to be in the hands of Khattar.

During his previous term first under Khattar and then Saini, he had completely overshadowed the then state chief secretary TVSN Prasad as all critical decisions were unilaterally taken by Khullar.

However, the talk of Vivek Joshi taking over as Prasad's replacement changed the entire equation and kicked off a power tussle between him and Khullar.

Joshi, a 1989 batch officer, was named as the Haryana chief secretary on October 31 last year, the day Prasad retired, and he took charge on November 4, 2024.

It is said that at Joshi's behest Khullar's rank and status of a cabinet minister was withdrawn.

According to the revised orders issued by the state government on October 21 last year, Khullar’s appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the chief minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. There was no mention of him being accorded the rank and status of a cabinet minister in the new orders.

By divesting Khullar of the cabinet rank, Joshi ensured that he will report directly to the chief minister and also steer the government with no interference from the 'bade sahab'. In Haryana government circles, Khullar was known as 'bade sahab'.

It is apparent that Joshi derives his power and strength from the top BJP leadership with whom he developed close links during his stint in the central government.

The tussle between senior officials and groupism within the bureaucracy have prompted the political leaders to target the BJP government. Haryana Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda claimed that bureaucracy is dominant in Haryana and ministers are not taken seriously as their directions are not adhered to.

His statement was welcomed by none other than Haryana energy, transport and labour minister Anil Vij who thanked the Lok Sabha member for "stating the facts".

Vij, one of the outspoken BJP leaders in Haryana, has again raised a banner of revolt against the state leadership, including the chief minister. He had frequent run-ins with Khattar. When Saini took over from Khattar in March 2024, Vij was dropped from the cabinet only to be reinducted after the polls.

He has now threatened to go on a fast-unto-death like farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal over the alleged non-compliance of his orders by government officials, and to get work done.

On Saturday, Vij came down heavily on Saini, saying he had been travelling in his “udan khatola” (helicopter) ever since he assumed office and that he doesn't understand the pain of the people.

“Our chief minister has been on a helicopter since the day he became the CM. He will come to know about people’s pain only after he gets out of the helicopter. This is not just my voice, but that of all MLAs, MPs and ministers as well,” the seven-time BJP legislator said.

On Monday morning, Vij posted a message on X hinting that those close to Saini may have supported his opponent in last year’s assembly elections, Chitra Sarwara, an independent candidate who finished second after him at Ambala Cantt.

“Ashish Tayal, who claims to be a close friend of Nayab Saini, has numerous pictures with him on Facebook. The same workers who were seen with Ashish Tayal during the assembly elections are also seen with Chitra Sarwara, the rival candidate of the BJP. What should this relationship be called (ye rishta kya kehlata hai)? If Tayal is still a close friend of Nayab Saini, then the question arises—who orchestrated the opposition to the BJP candidate?” he wrote on X.

आशीष तायल जो खुद को नायब सैनी का मित्र बताते हैं उनकी फ़ेसबुक पर नायब सैनी के साथ अनेकों चित्र मौजूद हैं। आशीष तायल के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान जो कार्यकर्ता नजर आ रहे हैं वही कार्यकर्ता चित्रा सरवारा भाजपा की विरोधी उम्मीदवार के साथ भी नजर आ रहे हैं।

ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता… pic.twitter.com/xCqEl1znw8 — Anil Vij Minister Haryana, India (@anilvijminister) February 3, 2025

He also reiterated his demand for the resignation of Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli over the gang rape allegations against him.

At Gohana in Sonipat on Sunday, Vij had asked how someone accused of gangrape could hold meetings with women in the party.

Earlier too, he had urged Badoli to resign till the Himachal police concluded its investigations. Vij had expressed confidence that the BJP high command would soon take some action in view of the serious allegations against Badoli.

To pacify Vij, the Haryana government, in an administrative reshuffle on January 31, shifted Ambala deputy commissioner Parth Gupta to Yamunanagar.

Vij, however, appeared unrelenting and insisted that his inner voice cannot be suppressed. “They (deputy commissioners) come and go," he asserted.