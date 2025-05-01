Calls for OTT regulation intensify over explicit content on Ajaz Khan’s show on Ullu

New Delhi: A ‘vulgar’ clip. A polarising host. And a platform infamous for pushing boundaries. All these elements converged on Thursday to trigger yet another cultural flashpoint in India’s OTT landscape.

The uproar erupted on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the first edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai, called for responsible content creation.

In the eye of the storm is Ullu app’s latest reality show, House Arrest, hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan. A short, now-viral clip featuring Khan instructing contestants to mimic sexual positions set social media ablaze—igniting calls for a ban, raising questions about content standards, and dragging regulatory authorities into the conversation once again.

A post on X containing the explicit video, which tagged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), accused the show of “corrupting young minds” and called for action similar to that seen recently in the Samay Raina case.

Ajaz Khan, whose offscreen controversies often rival his onscreen theatrics, has remained silent. But the storm had already reached Parliament. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, demanding an immediate review of Ullu’s operations.

“The accessibility of this obscene content to minors is deeply troubling. Platforms like Ullu must be held accountable,” she said.

I have raised this in the standing committee that apps such as this, namely, Ullu App and Alt Balaji have managed to escape the ban by I&B ministry on apps for obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply. pic.twitter.com/evZS1LFvLZ — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 1, 2025

Ullu, the app hosting House Arrest, has long courted controversy. It occupies a curious space in India’s streaming ecosystem—free from conventional censorship but weighed down by allegations of promoting soft porn under the guise of adult drama. While the company has not issued an official response yet, the viral clip has renewed calls for blanket bans on its content.

Many viewers and digital rights advocates argue that the show goes far beyond what any reasonable classification of “entertainment” should allow. “This is not a moral debate. It’s about protecting the dignity of participants and viewers alike,” said a senior journalist who has been tracking content moderation issues in India.

The timing of the controversy could not be more significant. The OTT regulatory framework in India is already under strain.

The Supreme Court recently flagged the unchecked proliferation of obscene content on streaming platforms, asking the Centre to explain why such shows continue to evade accountability.

The House Arrest episode has added fuel to that fire. Under the 2021 IT Rules, OTT platforms must follow a three-tiered self-regulation model. However, critics argue that enforcement is toothless and largely reactionary. A February 2025 advisory from the MIB urged streamers to tone down explicit content—but with little follow-through.

Notably, the much-debated 2024 Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, meant to bring OTT content under a unified legal framework, was shelved after backlash from content creators and digital rights groups, who alleged a lack of transparency and consultation.

“There’s been a persistent tug-of-war between MeitY and MIB,” said a senior policy expert. “This turf war has created regulatory confusion, which platforms like Ullu have exploited.”

Government insiders suggest a renewed push for stricter guidelines may be imminent. “If Ullu’s House Arrest becomes a test case, it may determine how the government navigates the difficult balance between creative freedom and public decency,” said an I&B ministry official.