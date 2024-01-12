Chandigarh mayor elections: The first big test of INDIA bloc

New Delhi: The Chandigarh mayor elections, slated to be held on January 18, will be the first major test of the success of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) banking on the Congress to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The mayor polls in Chandigarh are held every year and the post is currently held by the BJP. This time, the post is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

In the past two years, the Congress has abstained from voting, enabling the BJP to win the elections.

In the 35-member Chandigarh municipal, the BJP has 15 councillors followed by the AAP with 12. While the Congress has seven councillors, the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.

Lok Sabha member from Chandigarh Kiron Kher of the BJP too can vote in this election.

The AAP had 13 councillors till January 10 this year when one of its members, Lakhbir Singh Billu, joined the BJP.

In the current scenario, the AAP can win only if the Congress supports it. As of now, the INDIA bloc (AAP+Congress) has 19 councillors as compared to the BJP's 17, which includes the lone SAD member.

Though the INDIA grouping was formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, any tie-up in other polls in the run-up to the grand finale will go a long way in strengthening the bloc.

Take for example, the recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the local Congress leadership refused to entertain other smaller regional parties in seat-sharing and eventually ended up getting a comprehensive thrashing from the BJP.

In case the Congress backs the AAP candidate for the Chandigarh mayor's post, the move will smoothen the seat-sharing exercise in other states.

At present, the AAP and the Congress are involved in seat-sharing talks in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat.

The AAP is a ruling party in Delhi and Punjab and has legislators in Goa and Gujarat.

The first round of talks between the two parties was held on January 8 followed by the second round on Friday (January 12).

So far, the AAP appears to be willing to accommodate the Congress in Punjab and Delhi provided the grand old party reciprocates in Haryana, Goa and Gujarat.

A final picture will emerge in the coming days.