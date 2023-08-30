China or Kashmir, a sinister attempt to blame Modi for Nehru's mistakes?

Advertisment

When China released a "standard map" on Monday that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, it referred to the 1962 treaty during Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's rule.

It became aggressive on Indian borders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second time.

Ever since the Galwan clash took place in 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been claiming China has usurped thousands of kilometres of Indian land which the Modi government has been denying.

While people widely talk about a sinister understanding between Congress and China to trouble Modi, the 'standard map' released days before the G20 Summit has not come as a shock to them.

With this, the main opposition of India is once again set to embarrass the Modi government right before and during the summit, which will be attended by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

While China swears by the 1962 treaty with Nehru, the Article 370 hearing in the Supreme Court revealed how Article 35(A) came into existence upon Nehru's wish.

So is it that Congress and its scion Rahul Gandhi are trying to put the blame on Modi for the historic mistakes made by Nehru?

