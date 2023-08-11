Crimes against women and children take precedence in new criminal laws

New Delhi: In the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, slated to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code that was first drafted in 1860 has been re-arranged in view of the democratic aspirations and constitutional ideals of the country and crimes against women and children will take precedence, said government officials.

They said the Britishers had prioritised their own interests but it will no longer be the case as the chapters in the Nyaya Sanhita have been re-arranged and offences against women and children, murder and offences against the state have been given precedence.

The officials added that when the Britishers drafted these Laws more than 150 years back, they were adopted to suit the interests of the British. It has been long felt that the Criminal Major Acts should reflect not the priorities of the colonial Britishers but should address the concerns of the Indians, particularly the poor and vulnerable in the society.

The officials added that the new Criminal Laws strengthen the constitutional values and democratic aspirations of a new and resurgent India.

The officials also pointed out that the old Cr.PC had very little use of technology in criminal procedure and court proceedings.

A new definition of ‘electronic communication’ has been added in the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 to facilitate the use of technology in investigation, trial, court proceedings and other related procedures.

The Law has been made Tech-friendly and a number of measures have been taken which will facilitate the Criminal Justice System as a whole. The entire process from FIR to Case Diaries to Charge Sheet to Judgment will be digitised.