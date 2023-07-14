Delhi under water: Unprecedented floods expose climate change vulnerability

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events on Thursday, Delhiites were taken aback as areas like ITO, housing prominent offices, and Civil Lines, where the Delhi State government offices are located, became submerged due to heavy flooding.

Despite moderate to intense rainfall, the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River to 208.48 meters became the primary cause of the flooding. The Chief Minister of Delhi attributed the situation to the release of water from the Hanthikund barrage in Haryana.

However, experts argue that the barrage acts as a facilitator of stream diversion rather than a storage structure, regulating the flow only up to 70k cusecs. When the flow exceeds this limit, the canal's supply is blocked, leading to increased water volume in the main river channel.

The consequences of flooding extend beyond the immediate submergence of areas. Three major water treatment plants have been submerged, causing a shortage of drinking water in the city. Schools and colleges have also been closed until July 16, as some nearby areas have been transformed into relief camps for those rescued.

Unfortunately, the floods are not limited to Delhi alone; the entire North India region is facing a similar crisis. The heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The loss of life and extensive damage caused by these floods and other natural disasters in recent years highlight the urgent need to address the issue of climate change.

Scientists attribute the increasing frequency of extreme weather events to climate change, which intensifies the monsoon season and disrupts rainfall patterns. The changing climate has led to prolonged dry periods followed by heavy rainfall, resulting in floods.

The vulnerability of mountainous regions, such as the Himalayan foothills and the Western Ghats, has further increased due to their exposure to heavy rains and landslides.

Additionally, human activities such as encroachment on floodplains, the disappearance of wetlands, construction of bridges, uncontrolled urbanization, and encroachment upon natural drainage channels and urban lakes have exacerbated the flooding in Delhi.

Predicting and preventing floods

It is not always possible to prevent or predict floods, but it is often possible to minimize flood damage, The recurring nature of these calamities demands a comprehensive approach to address the crisis. This includes conducting research, assessing community needs, implementing practical actions, and raising awareness about climate change and sustainable living practices.

The government, along with organizations like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), and NGOs, must work together to mitigate the impact of floods and climate change.

Efforts to predict and prevent floods through technological advancements are crucial. Doppler radar and automated river gauges help in forecasting and warning people about potential floods. Past flood patterns, soil characteristics, and groundwater levels are studied to estimate flood risks.

Preventive measures such as constructing structures to contain floodwaters, dredging rivers regularly, deeper river channels, conservation of wetlands, and the creation of reservoirs can help minimize the damage caused by floods.

Governments should enforce flood insurance and the construction of flood-resistant structures in flood-prone areas. Examples like the Thames Barrier in London and the drainage systems in the Netherlands demonstrate effective flood control measures. Our experts need to case study some success stories across the globe.

Addressing climate change requires a transition to a green economy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and taking strict actions against those contributing to the crisis.

The long-term effects of floods, including displacement, environmental contamination, and health risks, must be carefully addressed. Multilateral efforts, political will, and collective determination are essential to combat the climate crisis and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

In conclusion, the recent devastating floods in Delhi and North India serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and its impacts.

Immediate measures must be taken to assist those affected by the floods, including providing relief camps, clean drinking water, and necessary medical aid. However, it is equally crucial to focus on long-term solutions and preventive measures to mitigate the risks posed by climate change.

This requires a comprehensive approach involving governments, organizations, and individuals. Research, education, and practical actions are needed to raise awareness about climate change, sustainable living practices, and the importance of conserving natural resources.

Efforts should be made to predict and prevent floods through advanced technology, infrastructure development, and effective land management strategies.

Moreover, international cooperation and financing institutions should play a vital role in supporting climate action initiatives and providing resources to vulnerable regions. The devastating impacts of climate change go beyond immediate disasters, affecting agriculture, food security, livelihoods, and public health. Hence, a holistic approach is required to tackle the multiple challenges posed by the climate crisis rather than a knee-jerk reaction.

The time to act is now. By embracing sustainable practices, conserving resources, and prioritizing climate action, we can work towards a resilient and sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come. Let us heed the call of our planet, recognize the urgency of the situation, and join hands to create a brighter and safer world.