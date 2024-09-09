Demand to censor OTT platforms grows amidst IC814 and Emergency rows

New Delhi: The parallel controversies around "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" on Netflix and Kangana Ranaut's film "Emergency" triggered a significant debate over censorship on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms.

Being a series made for an OTT platform, "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" was released without the usual scrutiny faced by theatrical films.

However, the series based on the 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking soon faced backlash for its portrayal of historical events, leading to demands for disclaimers or edits.

People from the right wing argue that the series treads into sensitive political territory, potentially misrepresenting facts that could affect public perception of actions taken by the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and international relations, particularly with Pakistan.

Parallelly, Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency," which delves into a pivotal period of Indian political history, encountered its own set of hurdles.

Despite receiving a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film was not spared from cuts and mandated disclaimers.

Many people questioned why similar standards aren't universally applied to OTT content, which often bypasses traditional censorship.

Senior journalist Akhilesh Sharma pointed out the irony where films require certification, yet web series like "IC 814" initially faced no such scrutiny.

क्या यह विचित्र नहीं है कि फ़िल्मों को रिलीज़ करने के लिए तो सेंसर बोर्ड का सर्टिफिकेट चाहिए लेकिन वेबसीरीज के लिए ऐसी कोई आवश्यकता नहीं। कंगना रनोत की फिल्म इमरजेंसी का तो सेंसर बोर्ड ने फैक्ट चेक कर लिया लेकिन पाकिस्तानी ख़ुफ़िया एजेंसी आईएसआई को क्लीन चिट देने वाली वेब सीरीज़… — Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) September 9, 2024

Senior journalist Manak Gupta highlighted how fictionally Al Qaeda was brought into the picture without any iota of evidence or reference to whitewash ISI and Pakistan's role in the hijacking.

The demand for censorship or at least a regulatory framework for OTT platforms isn't just about content; it's also about fairness in competition, said a senior media and entertainment executive.

Traditional broadcasters and filmmakers argue that the lack of regulation gives OTT platforms an unfair advantage, allowing them to push boundaries without the same level of accountability.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has so far maintained that it was never in favour of regulating content.

The ministry, however, suggested steps to make self-regulation and complaint redressal mechanisms robust.

The new clamour around censoring OTTs is expected to lead to a new era of content regulation in India, where historical accuracy, political sensitivity, and cultural representation are given due consideration.

The controversies surrounding "IC814" and "Emergency" not only ignited a debate on censorship but also on the role of digital media in shaping historical narratives and public opinion.