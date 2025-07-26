Did Jagdeep Dhankhar anticipate his ouster?

New Delhi: A week before he resigned as the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar had held a series of meetings with the opposition leaders.

He had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 15 and then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 20.

While what transpired in these meetings is not known yet, the mystery surrounding Dhankhar's sudden and unceremonious exit keeps deepening with every passing day.

Many theories (read stories) are in circulation in the media regarding the circumstances leading to his dramatic exit.

It is up to Dhankhar now to clear the air. Many believe that he would do it in the coming days in a similar way to another Jat leader, Satypal Malik, did after his removal as the Meghalaya Governor.

That said, Dhankhar was definitely trying to mend fences with the opposition.

The Congress and other opposition parties had accused Dhankhar of being partisan and labelled him as the spokesperson of the BJP and the government.

On December 10 last year, the Congress had given a notice to impeach Dhankhar, who, as the Vice-President of India, was also the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

On July 15, Kharge visited Dhankhar's official residence for what now looks was an important discussion.

Then on July 20, Kejriwal called on Dhankhar and the two held a one-on-one meeting for about 45 minutes. It is said Kejriwal went to the Vice-President's residence at the request of Dhankhar. While Dhankhar and Kejriwal took a stroll in the lawns, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh stayed inside the house.

It is also said that Dhankhar was upset with the government over certain issues, the details of which only he and a few in the BJP know.