Did Vasundhara back Bhajanlal Sharma?

New Delhi: As first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma was named the next Rajasthan Chief Minister, the strongest contender Vasundhara Raje was not unhappy.

Though she has missed the bus, she is content to settle for someone who is more close to her than to any factional leader.

As the buzz in the party goes, Raje was allowed to pick the new CM since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very keen for a new face to lead the government after the BJP's win in the state.

Raje apparently conveyed to the party bigwigs that she would not have a problem with Bhajanlal Sharma who hails from Bharatpur, an area close to her family.

Why did Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma when her supporters among the newly-elected legislators wanted only her to return as CM for a third term?

Raje, however, realised that her candidature stood no chance as Modi was determined to effect a generational change in Rajasthan just as he had done in Chattisgarh first and then in Madhya Pradesh where Shivraj Singh Chouhan was prevented from going for a fifth term.

Raje thought her best bet was to back a young MLA who is close to her rather than pitch for senior loyalists who may not find acceptance among Modi or with other BJP leaders in the state.

Incidentally, the first scent of Modi accepting Bhajan Lal Sharma came when the Central intelligence agencies were asked to do a background check on him.

On Tuesday, acting on the Union Home Ministry inputs, he was also accorded security cover.

Modi did not have problems with Bhajanlal Sharma after BJP chief J P Nadda backed his candidature, say BJP insiders.

Bhajanlal Sharma has been known to be close to Nadda because he was involved in the BJP organisational work in Rajasthan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah knew Bhajanlal Sharma too.

As Raje spent the last two days in Delhi, she was given a clear understanding that Modi wanted her to help and guide the BJP in effecting a change.

Raje suggested Bhajanlal Sharma's name as she did not want anyone who was against her.

On her return from Jaipur, Raje appeared pleased with the outcome of her visit. The MLAs believed that her mood had to do with her chances of becoming CM again.

In fact, Raje proposed Bhajan Lal Sharma’s name at the BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday.

His name was seconded by Kirodi Lal Meena and other senior leaders. Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that there would be two Deputy Chief Ministers — Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa. Singh was deputed by Modi as a central observer to oversee the transition.