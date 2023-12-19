Expel the entire opposition, but answer negligences in Parliament security

Advertisment

December 18 was a historic day in Parliament for all the wrong reasons when 78 MPs were suspended. Of these, 33 are from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha.

14 MPs were dismissed last week. Overall, 92 opposition MPs have now been dismissed from Parliament.

The entire uproar is about the breach in the security of Parliament, on which the opposition wants answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

Advertisment

To what extent is this kind of strictness justified towards the already angry opposition instead of trying to persuade them?

There were lapses in security but at the same time, serious negligences on the part of the government have appeared.

What are those negligences and what is the way forward, watch this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE as we unravel the unprecedented situation in Parliament and Indian politics with senior journalist and political expert Shekhar Iyer.