"Families issues of armed forces personnel play a major role in their suicides"

New Delhi: One just simply needs to type in the search bar of Google, “Army personnel died by suicide in Kashmir” or “Soldier killed himself." The result would display a long list of such news items reported in national media for the last four to five years. Since September-October, five Jawans have killed themselves in Kashmir only.

Last October, Agniveer Amritpal Singh killed himself with his service gun while on sentry duty in Rajouri sector. Only after that, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on its X account and surprisingly revealed well-protected data.

Unfortunate Death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh on 11 Oct 2023.



There has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh.



— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 15, 2023

It wrote,“ “As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100 and 140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides or self-inflicted injuries, and military funerals in such cases were not accorded”.

This writer spoke to a former Military psychiatrist, Doctor Vikas Singhal, about the suicides among Army and other security forces personnel.

Dr. Singhal worked for Military Hospital, Jammu, for a decade and was part of a research team studying stress management and suicide prevention for 9 CORPS, Northern Command.

He is an MD from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, and a former research assistant of the National Mental Health Project.

He feels that the future security of the families of armed forces personnel is the key to preventing suicides.

Q: Mental health is affecting many people in India. How are mental health issues different for Army personnel deputed in Kashmir or any other disturbed area compared to civilians?

A: Mental issues in both the army and civilians are one or most the same, as everyone is encountering the same type of stress related to family. Initially, when we didn't have technology like smartphones or laptops, soldiers could only communicate with their families via letters or at most landlines, but now every household information is available to them within a few seconds. This has mostly added to their stress as they couldn't do much to resolve family issues. They come from simple families and have similar types of stresses as their civilian counterparts.

Q: You work on stress management and suicide prevention as a researcher; what comes to mind when you do hear the news about some army official who died by suicide?

A: Army personnel experienced stress due to some family issues, and he couldn't do much. Moreover, he has to be always alert on duty in the unit when in the CI (Counterinsurgency Operations) Ops area. He is always preoccupied with his family issues, which worsens his stress level. Post-2007 Army Commanders and Unit COs have made available destress activities in the unit. Their annual leaves were given liberally without any hurdles, and most of the time unit officers would even try to engage with civil administrators to resolve soldiers' issues. Even then, if somebody takes that extreme step to end his life by suicide, then it's a great loss to the nation and his family. The type of support most of the regiments provide to their men is remarkably appreciated.

Q: There are one or two suicides by army or other security personnel reported in Kashmir every month. How mentally strong one must be to work in such conditions, and what does he/she do to keep calm even in the toughest and most challenging stress?

A: I have observed that generally soldiers have powerful motivation for their unit and toward their seniors. Yes, sometimes they have to give a break, as we all know that time has healing power. They should discuss their problems in the unit, or even if required, should opt for specialized treatment with unit Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNAs), unit RMO, field hospitals, or lastly, military hospitals having a psychiatry wing. However, it's a balance-like situation between men and their officers.

Q: Long duty hours, being away from families for months, fear of attack at any minute, or unhealthy relationships with the bosses—how do such kinds of factors help to prepare someone to take his life?

A: Again, I would specify the first and foremost reason for suicide is family issues. Then, they can be colleagues not helping or teasing in some issues. Working in the CI ops area is taxing on physical health, but I haven't seen someone commit suicide due to work. Our soldiers are tough pieces of metal that can't be bothered by bullets. Soldiers are strong, but emotions with the negativity of not being able to do anything for families weaken them.

Q: The situation in Kashmir is allegedly improving compared to previous years, but the number of suicides has been on the rise. What is your assessment of why this is happening?

A: In Kashmir, the present situation is way better than it used to be in the 90s or 2000s. The implementation of various soldier-specific activities has helped to control suicides and rather helped to build a better congenial environment. However, in Kashmir, we have BSF, CRPF, STATE POLICE, and even other paramilitary forces; they don't enjoy those activities as they are available in the army.

Q: You were a research assistant at the National Mental Health Project and also part of the study of stress management and suicide prevention. Do you think suicide prevention measures show some kind of results?

A: I have seen a drastically reduced number of suicides in J&K after these reform activities were introduced in every unit. There used to be suicide prevention workshops with special suicide prevention phone numbers specially kept by a service psychiatrist to be available round the clock. If your problems are heard and given due importance at the COs level, the soldiers' problems are mostly solved, and this leads to a great deduction in suicides.

Q: What are new things happening in the military psychiatric and mental health front?

A: Military psychiatrists in lieu of general officers are trying to remove the stigma attached to psychiatric illnesses and by motivating units to adopt better and healthier management, thereby creating a calm and composed working environment. My only suggestion is better coordination among personnel and their officers with better engagement with their civilian counterparts to resolve soldiers' plight as and when required, as he cannot be made available to control them.