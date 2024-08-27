Finally, Modi 3.0 set to go on offensive against opposition

New Delhi: After months of inaction and adopting a defensive approach against the opposition's relentless aggression on various issues during its Modi 3.0 avatar, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to go on the offensive amid the Assembly poll campaign.

Finally, the leadership of the BJP has decided to take the battle to the opposition front as Modi 3.0 embarks on its first Assembly polls offensive, after securing power at the Centre.

Sources stated that the saffron party is set to reclaim its nationalist agenda and target the opposition INDIA bloc for hobnobbing with forces inimical to the country's interests.

The party will soon launch an outreach campaign in states headed for polls, including Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Polls are also soon due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand where this plan will also be implemented.

As per the new political strategy, set to be unleashed soon, the BJP is expected to target the Congress asking the grand old party to clear its stand on the abrogation of Article 370.

The move is also expected to have a nationwide effect as the abrogation also initiated a process for the implementation of reservations for underprivileged sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the Congress has been acting as a champion of reservation across the country over the past few months, its stand on Article 370 is expected to expose the grand old party across the nation.

The Congress has entered into an alliance with the National Conference, which has been batting for reinstating Article 370 in the region and the merger of Ladakh into the erstwhile state.

The BJP hopes that it can trap the grand old party through its new political strategy. Advertisements displaying the then Prime Dr Manmohan Singh shaking hands with Yaseen Malik are also likely to be part of the media blitzkrieg to be unveiled soon.

The return to its aggressive and offensive political strategy has been necessitated for the BJP after weeks of playing defence against a rejuvenated opposition amid a less-than-adequate performance by the saffron party in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources feel that the National Democratic Alliance government will only be able to successfully complete its five-year term if it is able to thwart the opposition's attempts at cornering it on all controversial issues.

The government wants to amend its working style urgently after its repeated backtracking and giving into the demand of the opposition, including creating a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act and scrapping the lateral entry scheme to bureaucracy, during the current tenure of Modi government.