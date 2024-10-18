Has BJP's victory in Haryana stopped Jakhar from jumping ship?

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular victory in the Haryana elections is having far-reaching effects on its leaders across the country.

While the saffron front was bracing itself for another setback in Punjab after its state chief Sunil Jakhar had reportedly threatened to quit the party ahead of the elections in the neighbouring state, the outcome of Assembly polls has apparently put a stop to the probable move by the senior leader.

There had been reports of Jakhar submitting his resignation to senior leadership a few weeks ago. The move was apparently prompted due to the growing influence of another party leader from the state, Ravneet Singh Bittu.

"Jakhar is apparently unhappy with Bittu's growing stature who was made part of the Union cabinet, despite losing in Lok Sabha polls. Jakhar had sought an appointment with the senior leadership of the party to present his viewpoint," sources said.

However, ever since the BJP's comeback in the Haryana polls, the political situation has seemingly changed.

Party sources stated that Jakhar has apparently had a change of heart and is willing to reconsider his earlier decision.

Ahead of the Haryana elections, it was understood that Jakhar was also reportedly in touch with the Congress. It is understood that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was herself pursuing the rejoining of Jakhar into the grand old party’s fold.

After the grand old party suffered a massive setback in these elections, Jakhar has apparently decided to put a hold on the move. Interestingly, BJP leaders at both state and central levels have repeatedly denied these claims on reported resignation.

Over the past few weeks, Jakhar has reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national chief JP Nadda in New Delhi, who have reportedly reassured him of his stature in the saffron unit.

BJP is already weak in the state, where it has been trying to build itself after the desertion of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) from the ranks of the National Democratic Alliance. Jakhar, who had switched from the Congress in 2022, was elevated as Punjab BJP chief within a year and the party had projected him as the Hindu, Jat face in an effort to rally the significant community towards the saffron camp.

However, with Jakhar becoming incommunicado to the BJP’s cadre and avoiding any public functions, the rumour mills regarding an impending exit are still doing the rounds.

Ideally, the BJP would not want to lose a senior leader like Jakhar. The saffron unit wants to urgently make significant inroads in Punjab politics and doesn't want to suffer another setback. The party unit is already under a lot of stress in the state after alienating the farming community after the implementation of three farm laws, which it was forced to withdraw after widespread protests.