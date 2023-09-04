Has 'INDIA' bloc’s DMK made the fatal mistake that the BJP was desperately waiting for?

New Delhi: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments have exposed differences in national and regional perspectives when it comes to politics. 'INDIA' bloc may be a conglomerate of over two dozen national and regional parties, however, it is yet to evolve a strategy on using political issues that may have been earlier thought to be regionally successful but could end up hurting the alliance’s prospects at the national level.

This could end up hurting the prospects of the INDIA bloc in future elections unless its leaders devise mechanisms to ensure that all parties are on board with statements being made by its top leadership.

The remarks of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son about ‘Sanatana Dharma’ have triggered a massive controversy across the nation. “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

The INDIA bloc leadership, especially from parties commanding all their political might in one state, needs to understand that while some issues may have won them the polls in a region, it can very well have a negative impact on its allies nationally. The case in point is anti-Hindu statements made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leadership may have garnered votes in the name of awakening the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. However, this will end up hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community in other regions of the country. This can have a direct negative impact on the prospects of several 'INDIA' allies like the Congress, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party and others.

Sources stated that the DMK should restrict their ideology to Tamil Nadu politics. “If you are in a national alliance with 27 other parties, then it is your responsibility to not utter anything which hurts the coalition’s prospects,” sources said.

It was felt that nationally, Congress will need to face the heat because of DMK Scion’s comments. “Either learn to respect allies or walk out, don’t make things difficult and give issues to BJP on a plate,” was the sentiment.

How BJP is ensuring that Udhayanidhi's statement does not go unnoticed

Within hours of the controversial comments by Stalin Junior, the BJP has already gone on the offensive. Targeted attacks have been launched not only against the DMK but the entire INDIA alliance.

The BJP and its allies are out to establish that DMK's alleged hatred towards Hindus is widely reflected in the opposition alliance. The saffron leadership has put the INDIA bloc in the dock and it now needs to come clean and provide answers to questions like “Does the alliance agree with DMK? Will it throw the DMK out?”

And these questions need to be answered soon. With crucial assembly polls just weeks away, the issue could end up hurting the opposition alliance if its stand isn’t clarified before voters.

The issue of insult to Sanatan Dharma may well become the biggest issue in several states, including the politically most significant state of Uttar Pradesh.

It is time that allies, under the INDIA bloc umbrella, think nationally and not just regionally if they want to seriously contest the 2024 polls against Narendra Modi.

The regional and national perspective on each and every political issue needs to be evaluated at length by the leadership of the newly-formed alliance if it wants to successfully take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.