Has RSS decided to put a check on Amit Shah?

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the ideological parent of Bharatiya Janata Party, has seemingly put its foot down and is understood to have asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "maintain a low profile" in organisational work.

It is believed that the former BJP chief has been asked to concentrate on his ministries and reduce his "interference" in party work. Sources said that the sentiment of the RSS was expressed at a recent meeting between the Sangh's top leadership and BJP's top leaders in the national capital.

It is learnt that among those present at the meeting were Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Amit Shah from the BJP and Dattatreya Hosabale and Arun Kumar from the RSS.

The meeting became a necessity after repeated unwarranted statements by several senior leaders against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. These statements were viewed by the Sangh as an attempt by the senior party leadership in New Delhi to undermine the clear roadmap given by RSS to the BJP on leadership issues in UP.

The recent debacle in Lok Sabha polls, particularly the bad performance of BJP in Uttar Pradesh, was discussed at the meeting. The Sangh was apparently peeved at the distribution of tickets for Lok Sabha polls from UP, despite vehement opposition by the Chief Minister, sources said.

Sources said that Shah has reportedly been asked to concentrate on his ministries and "avoid" getting too involved in party work. Appointment of a new working president for the BJP is expected soon, this will ensure that ministers can concentrate on their respective portfolios and provide good governance, while the working president of the saffron unit can focus on forthcoming Assembly polls, sources added.

For the past over a decade, Amit Shah has been holding sway over the BJP. If the move by the Sangh materialises, it is expected to indicate a major shift in the BJP's political and strategic future, sources pointed out.

After JP Nadda became a cabinet minister, an acting president is soon expected to be appointed and a decision on this is likely to be taken in the parliamentary board meeting.

In fact, many believe that the appointment of a new working president of the BJP would clearly demarcate the emerging operational lines with the saffron organisations. "The new appointee is likely to be the one who has the backing of the Sangh and not just the top coterie within the BJP which has been controlling the party for the past several years," sources pointed out.

After a below-par performance by the BJP in recent Lok Sabha polls, which has majorly been blamed on a lack of coordination with the Sangh, there seems to be an urgency to get things in order between the saffron organisations ahead of crucial Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

The BJP is desperate to return to its dominating ways as it has to fight anti-incumbency in Maharashtra and Haryana where its government isn't exactly coasting amongst the voting population. The saffron organisations will need to resolve their differences soon as polls to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly too are likely to take place soon.

With opposition parties gaining ground, the political road ahead for the saffron outfits will not be easy.