Here’s how Elon Musk backed off from Trump feud so soon

New Delhi: Elon Musk, one of the world’s most influential business leaders, has abruptly withdrawn from a public feud with US President Donald Trump, admitting that his own social media posts “went too far.”

The timing and context of Musk’s reversal reveal a calculated move, with far-reaching implications for both his business empire and the intersection of politics and corporate power in America.

A New York Times report on Wednesday claimed that Musk had a private conversation with Trump prior to his public expression of regret.

This behind-the-scenes dialogue, details of which remain undisclosed, likely played a pivotal role in prompting Musk’s conciliatory stance, suggesting a strategic effort to repair their fractured relationship.

The report hinted at the possibility of rapprochement, though it remains uncertain how Trump will respond or whether their alliance can be fully restored.

The episode began with Musk posting a series of critical and sometimes inflammatory messages about President Trump last week.

Among them was an unsubstantiated claim that the US government was hiding information about Trump’s association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a post Musk later deleted.

Other critical posts, including one calling the federal spending bill an “abomination” and another in which Musk claimed credit for Trump’s election win, remain live.

On Wednesday morning, Musk posted on social media: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

This rare public climbdown signals a recognition of the significant business risks at stake. Musk’s companies, ranging from Tesla and SpaceX to various infrastructure and AI ventures, are deeply entangled with the US government, relying on federal contracts, regulatory approvals, and ongoing political goodwill.

Trump, in turn, made his displeasure clear in a televised interview, warning that Musk could face “serious consequences” if he sided with Democratic opponents in the upcoming elections.

Trump has also threatened to cut Musk’s government contracts, a risk that could have direct consequences for SpaceX’s NASA and Pentagon launches, Tesla’s federal subsidies, and The Boring Company’s infrastructure ambitions.

Observers note that Musk’s rapid retreat is driven less by personal regret and more by the realities of doing business with a government that can, and sometimes does, exercise direct leverage over corporate leaders.

Musk’s pivot is widely viewed as a pragmatic move to limit potential fallout and safeguard his business interests, even if it means a temporary loss of face in the ongoing public narrative.

In an era where digital posts can have immediate and far-reaching business consequences, Musk’s public admission is a clear lesson for everyone that reputational risk can quickly become a bottom-line threat, especially when government contracts and regulatory decisions are at stake. For now, Musk’s regret is less about the past and more about protecting his future.