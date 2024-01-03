High-level security review convenes on Jammu and Kashmir security

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, presided over a crucial security review meeting on Tuesday, focusing on the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the aftermath of a recent terrorist attack in Poonch.

Advertisment

The gathering, held in New Delhi, saw the participation of key officials, including National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of Army Staff, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Chief Secretary, and Director-General of Police of the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Amit Shah delved into the security dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly emphasizing the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. The union home minister scrutinized the area domination strategy of security agencies and stressed the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism operations.

Shah advocated for a thorough dismantling of the terror ecosystem and urged strategic deployment in vulnerable areas. He reiterated the government's unwavering commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Advertisment

In his directives, Amit Shah emphasized the importance of adhering to due procedures in counter-terrorism operations and underscored the necessity of bolstering the local intelligence network.

He acknowledged and commended the efforts of security agencies and the administration in the Union Territory, highlighting a significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration, and improvements in the overall law and order situation.

This meeting follows the recent visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Poonch, Jammu, where he instructed security forces to strictly follow protocols. Singh, in response to a terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch Sector, visited border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

Advertisment

During interactions with troops in Rajouri, he emphasized the troops' responsibility to win the hearts of the people while ensuring the nation's security. Singh acknowledged the role of troops in safeguarding the country but also acknowledged occasional mistakes, referring to an incident where three civilians were found dead after being detained for questioning by the Army.

The two high-profile meetings and visits by two top ministers of the country after a tragic encounter that resulted in the loss of four soldiers' lives and three civilian deaths allegedly in custody, a serious high-level review meeting was convened.

The encounter unfolded when terrorists opened fire on two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri’s Poonch region on December 21 last year. This incident marked a distressing escalation in the security challenges faced in the region.

Advertisment

A series of security incidents, particularly in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu that have claimed deaths of some of the soldiers and civilians has worried the administration as the two districts are close to the Line of Control and people living there are seen as security force friends. Any misunderstanding between the security troops and civilians can further alienate the masses.

The region witnessed attacks in April, May, November and December 2023, resulting in the death of some dozen soldiers in action. Officials say some 30 soldiers have been killed during anti-terror operations in the area throughout 2021 and 2022.

There has been a surge of militant activities in the Pir Panjal region, encompassing Rajouri district along with parts of Reasi districts and Poonch. Some foreign terrorists are also hiding in the area taking advantage of the thick and mountainous forests and caves.

The Home Minister, who has been taking special interest in the security of Jammu and Kashmir, had articulated a commitment to strengthening the 360-degree security mechanism to eradicate the support and information systems sustaining terrorist activities.

The zero-tolerance approach against terrorism remained a cornerstone of the government's strategy, as reiterated by Shri Amit Shah in the pursuit of lasting peace and security in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.