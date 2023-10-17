Hostage crisis completes ten days even as humanitarian crisis looms large

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, the ongoing hostage crisis, the European Union's urgent call for the hostages' release, and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza present a multifaceted scenario and humanitarian tragedy.

The sudden Israeli evacuation plan near the Lebanese border and the UN's appeals for humanitarian assistance as no foreign aid is yet to reach Gaza add complexity to the already turbulent Middle East landscape.

President Biden's visit to Israel, slated for tomorrow, is of paramount importance in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The US has emphasized that the President's trip comes at a "critical moment," underlining the urgency of the situation. His key objectives include reaffirming support for Israel, providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and discussing ways to ensure this aid reaches civilians without benefiting Hamas.

Biden also aims to facilitate safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Gaza, a critical step given the dire circumstances on the ground.

The President's visit announcement followed a marathon meeting between US diplomat Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. This meeting underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting the importance of international engagement to defuse the ongoing crisis.

Hostage Crisis: Number increases to 199

One of the most alarming developments in this conflict is the hostage crisis, now in its eleventh day. Israel has revised the number of hostages held by Hamas to 199, a significant increase from the initial estimate. The crisis began when Hamas militants breached the Israeli border fence, resulting in multiple attacks on settlements and the tragic loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives.

In response to the crisis, leaders from all 27 European Union countries have called for the "immediate and unconditional" release of hostages. An emergency summit of EU leaders is scheduled to address the escalating fears in the region. While expressing support for Israel's right to self-defence, European Council President Charles Michel has insisted that all actions must adhere to international law and humanitarian principles.

Despite these developments, a ceasefire agreement remains elusive, as confirmed by an Israeli military officer. Reports of an impending Egyptian-brokered truce and the potential reopening of the Egypt-Gaza border crossing have yet to materialize, making the Israeli government's stance on the crossing a pivotal factor in resolving the crisis.

The humanitarian impact on Gaza is devastating

The conflict has resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties, injuries, and deaths, with a particular toll on journalists and aid workers. Many Palestinians remain missing beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, compounding the dire humanitarian situation. Shortages of food, medicine, and electricity have created a grim reality for the population, forcing people to seek safety in southern Gaza, where space is scarce.

International organizations, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), have expressed concern about the dire situation in Gaza, including shortages of body bags, prolonged power outages, limited access to clean drinking water, and over a million displaced individuals.

In another move, Israel has initiated an evacuation plan for communities near the Lebanese border, reflecting escalating tensions and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah. The plan involves relocating residents to state-subsidized guesthouses for their safety.

While diplomatic talks continue on the possibility of reopening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza for aid delivery and foreign nationals' evacuation, the situation remains highly volatile. The UN has stocks of essential supplies ready for dispatch but requires safe and unimpeded access to ensure the delivery of aid to those in need.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made strong humanitarian appeals to Hamas and Israel. He called for the immediate release of hostages and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid to Gaza. The UN, alongside non-governmental organisations, stands ready to deliver life-saving assistance, but the situation remains precarious.

The emergency UN Security Council session convened in New York to address the Ukraine-Gaza conflict. The UAE requested closed consultations, delaying a vote on two competing draft resolutions. Russia's draft calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, while Brazil emphasizes humanitarian pauses for aid access. Both drafts call for the release of hostages, but Brazil explicitly condemns "the terrorist attacks by Hamas."

President Biden's visit to Israel, the ongoing hostage crisis, the urgent call for the hostages' release and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza underscore the pressing need for international diplomacy and humanitarian assistance. Diplomatic talks on the Rafah crossing offer a glimmer of hope amid a challenging crisis.