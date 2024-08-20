How a 'weak' Modi 3.0 is giving up easily in front of opposition

New Delhi: Ever since the "inadequate" performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the way the Central government works has completely changed.

The Modi government, which was known to not backtrack on any of its policy decisions easily, is seemingly giving into the opposition's demands at the faintest suggestion of objection.

After giving into the demand of the opposition to create a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, the Modi government has now decided to scrap the much-promoted lateral entry scheme to employ senior officials in the Government of India.

On both these issues, the National Democratic Alliance government had come under severe criticism from the opposition camp and had to take evasive manoeuvres.

It is understood that in its third tenure, the Central government has backed out from two of its most high-profile initiatives, after just days of opposition resistance, as it doesn't want to increase its troubles.

Earlier, during its first and second tenure, the Narendra Modi-led government faced all the might of opposition with full resistance.

Who can forget over-year-long protests and barricading of the national capital by the farmers' unions that opposed the new farm laws?

A similar tough stance was witnessed when the Centre refused any action against BJP Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual assault by several female wrestlers.

The difference in the Central government's dealing with these controversial issues is stark.

"The government now seems to be overly cautious and extra anxious so as not to offend the opposition political parties. This is, however, likely to leave a bad impact on governance as the opposition is likely to become more emboldened by these tactical withdrawals of the Narendra Modi government and press for more demands in the future," sources pointed out.

Even allies aren't on board?

It is believed that the BJP has been found wanting in its political and strategic planning in its third avatar at the Centre.

The self-anointed Chanakyas of the saffron front have seemingly not even taken the NDA allies on board while proposing these policies on which the Centre had to backtrack.

The Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party had expressed worry regarding the proposed changes to the Waqf Act as they feared that the move could adversely affect their Muslim vote bank.

On the other hand, the lateral entry scheme for officers into government is being opposed by both these allies and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party over fear of alienating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

As the lateral entry scheme doesn't have a provision of reservation for these marginalised sections of society, the move has been facing criticism from opposition and NDA allies as well.

There is a widespread belief in the BJP that its top leadership should get its act together soon or else the image of a tough administrator of Narendra Modi, cultivated over a decade, will face a major beating.

Moreover, by apparently not consulting allies on such crucial issues, the government would only end up pushing them towards the opposition.