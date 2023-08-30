How India-bashing from Europe during G20 Summit will backfire for Rahul Gandhi

Advertisment

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi will be on a five-day Europe visit from September 6 to 10 when India will be hosting G20 Summit.

He will attend a meeting with lawmakers of the European Union in Brussels on September 7. These are the same members of the European Union whom India reprimanded for interfering in the Manipur issue.

Apart from this, the Congress leader will attend many other programmes in his set format.

When the whole country would be feeling proud to host 40 heads of state during the G20 summit, Rahul Gandhi will again be seen bashing India from foreign soil, hiding behind issues like democracy, division in society and ethnic strife-ridden Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi's visits are a part of a well-thought-out strategy. Recently, when PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were scheduled to meet at the BRICS Summit, Rahul Gandhi spoke from Leh about the occupation of Indian land by China.

Earlier, he had travelled to the US just before PM Modi's state visit.

This pattern is not new. This strategy has established him as the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition.

But will this strategy benefit in terms of votes or will it backfire?

Find out from senior journalist and political analyst Shekhar Iyer in this episode of NewsDrum LIVE.