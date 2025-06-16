New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s walk through the historic centre of Nicosia with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday reminded of the island nation’s continuing struggle with Turkish occupation, a reality Cypriots face every day as they look toward mountains marked by giant Turkish slogans and flags, a visible symbol of territory seized since 1974.

The sight of occupied land, emblazoned with Turkey’s daily reminder of its presence, closely mirrors India’s own experience with Pakistan’s occupation of part of Jammu & Kashmir. The connection runs deeper because Turkey routinely criticises India on Kashmir while refusing to acknowledge its own role in Cyprus’s division.

Modi’s presence in Nicosia, alongside President Christodoulides, was a message of solidarity, one that underscores India’s support for Cyprus’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Indian side made it clear that nations living with occupation and forced division share a unique understanding, regardless of who sits in the international spotlight.

The visit also drew attention to double standards. Turkey’s habit of raising Kashmir at international forums stands in stark contrast to its daily enforcement of occupation in Cyprus, a fact not lost on Indian observers.

The day’s events included a rare gesture of respect from a Cypriot lawmaker, who greeted Modi by touching his feet, a sign of the warm ties between the two countries.

For Cyprus and India, the occupied mountains outside Nicosia are a daily, public example of how questions of sovereignty and territorial integrity still define foreign policy.