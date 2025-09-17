Huge far-right anti-immigration rally rocks London

New Delhi: On 13 September 2025, a massive protest called “Unite the Kingdom,” organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), took place in central London. Between 110,000 and 150,000 people joined the march. This was far beyond what the police had expected.

A separate counter-protest by anti-fascist and anti­racism groups (including “Stand Up to Racism”) was also held, with around 5,000 people.

What fueled the rally

The marchers carried nationalistic symbols: Union Jack flags, St George’s Cross flags, as well as American and Israeli flags. Some wore MAGA hats.

Key slogans and placards targeted immigration (“send them home”), challenged government policy, and criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Robinson framed the event as a demonstration of patriotism, free speech, and defence of British culture.

Among the guest speakers were Elon Musk (via video) and French far-right politician Éric Zemmour, who echoed themes like the so-called “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.

Clash and consequences

The protest did not remain fully peaceful. According to police reports, there were violent clashes between some protesters and police: officers were kicked, punched; bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown.

26 police officers were injured, four of them seriously. Injuries reported include a broken nose, broken teeth, a possible concussion, a head injury, etc.

At least 25 people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, affray, assault, and criminal damage.

Political and social reactions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that people have a right to peaceful protest, but strongly condemned what he described as violence and intimidation on the streets. He reiterated that Britain is built on “tolerance, diversity and respect.”

Home Office and police officials said investigations were underway, identifying those who engaged in disorder. More arrests expected.

Why it matters

The rally is seen as one of the largest far-right demonstrations in the UK in recent decades.

The event underscores how immigration has become a dominant political issue in the country, with growing public anxiety, particularly around migration by small boats, asylum claims, and how the government is handling these issues.

The size of the turnout and the international figures involved (Musk, Zemmour) suggest increasing coordination and amplification of far-right networks, both within the UK and across borders.

Reactions from minorities and affected communities

Muslim and immigrant communities expressed fear, anger, and a sense of vulnerability. There is concern that such large far-right rallies embolden individuals or groups who hold xenophobic or Islamophobic attitudes. (E.g. past protests and riots had resulted in mosques being attacked or women having hijabs removed).

Some individuals said they feel less safe even in familiar spaces: worried about what might happen in public, how speech is normalised, and how they are perceived and treated. The sense is that rhetoric isn’t just speech but has real consequences.

There is also frustration and fatigue among minorities that these events keep happening, and concern that political, law enforcement, or media responses don’t sufficiently acknowledge or address their perspectives.

Media commentary, civil society and analytical perspectives

Many media outlets and civil rights/anti-racism groups have pointed out that this is more than just a protest about immigration: it reflects rising far-right mobilisation, and a drift in public discourse where certain extremist or conspiratorial ideas (e.g. “Great Replacement”) are being more openly spoken or tolerated.

A commonly repeated concern is that the use of national symbols (flags, etc.), patriotic messaging, and free speech framing are being used to legitimise or mask xenophobia and division. Some commentators argue that these symbols are being co-opted to send messages that “others” (immigrants, Muslims, etc.) are not part of the nation or are threats.

Civil society organisations like Hope Not Hate have warned that such gatherings are dangerous not only for the immediate violence but for long-term social cohesion: they argue that if minority groups feel under threat, trust in institutions (police, government) deteriorates, and they may feel marginalised.

Artists and cultural figures have also weighed in: in past protests, there were statements that such events are symptomatic of systemic issues, racism, Islamophobia, inequality, and political neglect. They often frame these not just in terms of immediate safety but in terms of who gets to define British identity and whose history and experience is considered “normal.”

Public opinion and political reactions

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have condemned violence and intimidation, affirmed the right to peaceful protest, but also stressed that national symbols (e.g. the flag) should not become tools of division.

Some voters and polls (from earlier unrest) show that while many sympathise with concerns about immigration, far fewer support the methods (violence, extremist rhetoric); most public opinion tends to reject the idea that rioters represent mainstream views.