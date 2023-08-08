Imran Khan's arrest: Pakistan's crossroads to democracy facing uncertain future

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Imran Khan's arrest, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads, facing an uncertain and challenging future. The conviction and imprisonment of the former Prime Minister have shaken the nation's political landscape, leaving the ruling PTI party in disarray.

Imran Khan's absence from the upcoming elections creates a leadership vacuum that the PTI must now grapple with, as no prominent second-line leader can effectively rally the party and attract the masses.

Imran Khan was taken into custody last weekend and sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets in the Toshakhana case. This verdict effectively ends his chances of running in the upcoming general elections scheduled for this fall.

The arrest and subsequent events starkly contrast with previous political upheavals in the country. While Imran Khan's initial arrest sparked widespread protests and turmoil, the recent developments have met with relative calm.

Imran Khan was imprisoned and disqualified from participating in the elections, so the political landscape is set to undergo significant shifts. He will likely spend a considerable amount of time behind bars. The nation has a history of compromised democracy, repeated military rule, arrests of leaders, assignments and accusations of electoral rigging and manipulation.

Imran's imprisonment also poses a significant communication challenge for the PTI. Known for his popularity and ability to connect with people through social media, speeches, and protests, his incarceration has effectively silenced his powerful voice.

With no more tweets, recorded speeches, or personal interactions with party workers, the PTI will have to find alternative ways to maintain its momentum and appeal to its base. The absence of a second-line leader of PTI may also pose challenges to the party's electoral campaign. The party's resilience will be tested as it navigates the challenges the current situation poses.

Secondly, legal complications may continue to haunt Imran Khan, even if his appeal is accepted, leaving his political future uncertain. The possibility of election postponement arises if the Election Commission of Pakistan conducts delimitation of constituencies based on the new census, as this process cannot be completed within the 90-day limit before the elections.

Beyond the PTI's challenges, the broader political landscape of Pakistan is also undergoing significant changes. The proposed amendments to the Pakistan Army Act have raised concerns about the military's role in shaping national development and strategic interests. The legislative changes grant the military sweeping powers to carry out activities related to national development, further blurring the lines between civilian and military authority.

In addition, the already complex situation of accommodating millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan has become even more challenging due to recent incidents. For instance, an attack on a military installation in Balochistan's Zhob Cantt and another on security forces in Balochistan's Sui resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers.

General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, who has become quite robust and influential in the politics of Pakistan, paid a visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, seen close to Imran Khans' political party.

It may not be seen as a political visit, but it took place while the crisis surrounding Imran Khan's arrest remains ongoing in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, and the army remains alert to foil any attempt by protestors or terrorists inside Pakistan.

General Munir made it clear in his speech that any propaganda against the Pakistani armed forces by hostile forces would be addressed in accordance with the law. However, he did not mention the present political turmoil.

During his visit, General Munir emphasized the detrimental impact of Afghan nationals' involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, stating that it poses a significant threat to regional peace and stability. He expressed serious concerns about the sanctuaries provided to banned outfits on Afghan soil and their unrestricted freedom to operate.

Pakistan's democracy faces persistent threats from unrepresentative power centres. Past instances of dismissed elected governments and political leaders being arrested have left civilians sceptical about the sustainability of democratic governance in Pakistan. The arrest of Imran Khan has further sparked discussions and whispers about the military's role in shaping the nation's political landscape.

In the coming days, the news cycle is expected to focus on discussions about caretaker administrations, PML-N party and PPP party meetings, and the potential political ramifications of Imran Khan's arrest.

Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, with its political future uncertain and its democracy facing challenges when its economy is spiralling down. The nation is on the oxygen of aid and loan from China, the World Bank, IMF, and other countries.

As Pakistan moves forward, it will perhaps grapple with questions of political stability, institutional integrity, and the military's role in its governance.

The upcoming weeks and months will be crucial in shaping Pakistan's destiny as various stakeholders compete for influence and power in a shifting political landscape. The role of powerful institutions and the resilience of its political parties will be scrutinized in Pakistan and globally in the coming months.