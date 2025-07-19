India gets tariff relief, US gets an oil shift: Who came out ahead?

New Delhi: President Donald Trump pitched it as a straight swap: tariff relief for India in return for an oil pivot away from Russia.

Announcing an India–US trade deal on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the US will cut its “reciprocal tariff” on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy more energy from the United States and “potentially” Venezuela.

Modi welcomed the tariff reduction publicly.

The fine print, however, is where the story will be decided.

US reporting has noted that key operational details were still unclear as Trump made the announcement, including how the tariff cut will be implemented and how oil-linked penalties will be handled.

What Trump claims India has agreed to is expansive.

Alongside the oil pledge, he has said India will move to eliminate tariffs and “non-tariff barriers” on US goods “to zero”, and commit to buying over $500 billion worth of US products across energy, technology, agriculture, coal and other categories.

Who won the day

Trump got to frame a trade move as a Ukraine-war pressure tool, with Russia’s oil revenue in the crosshairs.

India got a public promise of tariff relief that matters to exporters, if it shows up as an enforceable US customs rate and applies across major product lines.

If the 18 per cent tariff rate is implemented broadly, Indian exporters get clearer access conditions and more pricing room than under a 25 per cent wall.

A stable trade channel with the US also fits India’s broader pattern of diversifying partnerships.

The deal comes as India has pursued other trade arrangements, including a recent pact with the European Union.

There is also a possible investment angle.

A tariff truce can reduce uncertainty for companies building “China+1” supply chains that include India, especially if the US signals predictability rather than rolling rate changes.

What the US could gain

For Washington, the big prize is market access.

Trump has explicitly claimed India will move to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers on US goods. If even part of that happens, it directly benefits US exporters, especially energy and farm-linked sectors that have long targeted India’s large consumer base.

The second prize is geopolitical: a measurable drop in India’s Russian oil purchases gives the US a talking point on squeezing Moscow’s war financing, even if Russia reroutes volumes elsewhere.

Red flags

The “zero tariffs and non-tariff barriers” line is the one most likely to run into domestic resistance in India.

Non-tariff barriers cover standards, testing, procurement rules, licensing and sector protections. Moving them “to zero” in any sweeping way would trigger pushback from protected industries and political constituencies.

The $500 billion purchase claim is another stress point.

If it is treated as a hard commitment, it will invite questions about timelines, financing, and whether it displaces other suppliers. If it is treated as an aspirational figure, it could be used later as a stick in future negotiations.

There is also a credibility risk on the US side if implementation becomes messy.

Recent trade deals under tariff frameworks have often involved phased steps and administrative lag.

US reciprocal tariff policy itself is designed around executive actions and evolving rates.

The end result will be decided later, by two datasets: the tariff schedule that US customs enforces and the barrels India actually buys.

If both move in the direction Trump claims, it is a strategic and commercial reset.