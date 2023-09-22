Indian concern of increasing Khalistan activities overseas needs to be addressed

New Delhi: The increasing activities of the Khalistan movement overseas have become a growing concern for India.

Advertisment

In the intricate realm of international diplomacy, maintaining strategic relationships often involves a delicate balancing act.

This complicated equilibrium is illustrated by the current tensions between India and Canada, which have garnered the attention of Western powers such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The current diplomatic crisis has placed these nations in a challenging position as they strive to safeguard their interests while avoiding alienating India or Canada.

Advertisment

At the heart of this diplomatic conundrum lies a dispute concerning allegations of Indian agent involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India swiftly rejected these allegations as "absurd and motivated," asserting its commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

These allegations have strained bilateral relations and triggered a series of tit-for-tat actions, including the expulsion of diplomats and travel advisories, further heightened tensions and exacerbated the diplomatic crisis.

Advertisment

U.S. Concerns and Commitments

The United States, a key player in the geopolitical landscape, has voiced deep concern over Canada's serious allegations against India.

National security spokesman John Kirby emphasized the necessity of India's full cooperation in addressing these allegations.

Advertisment

India's growing significance on the global stage and its strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region have led the United States to deepen its relationship with India. This partnership extends beyond diplomatic ties and encompasses strategic cooperation, economic collaboration, and defence agreements.

With its potential to counterbalance China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, India is viewed as a critical partner by the United States.

Similarly, the United Kingdom and Australia have compelling reasons to maintain strong relations with India and Canada. These countries, like Canada, have substantial Sikh populations and have faced challenges related to Khalistan separatism.

Advertisment

Additionally, they are part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which seeks to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. This interconnectedness adds complexity to their diplomatic manoeuvres.

Khalistan separatism is a global issue

Despite the nullification of extradition requests for Hardeep Singh Nijjar (now dead), ongoing extradition efforts of other individuals of banned Babbar Khalsa International and banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) remain unanswered.

Advertisment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against them in July, prompting Interpol to issue red notices for several individuals, including Landa, Dala, Satwinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar), Malkit Singh Fauji, Gurpinder Singh (Baba Dalla), Gurjit Singh Cheema, Gurpreet Singh, and others, based on Indian agencies' requests. Additionally, 'blue notices' have been issued for various Khalistani based in Canada.

Concerns have arisen over Canada's response to Interpol's red notices, as the country is a member of Interpol and advocates for the rule of law. When a red notice is issued, member countries are typically expected to apprehend the suspects, yet 21 key persons wanted by Indian agencies continue to evade capture in Canada.

Furthermore, for a year, Indian counterterrorism officials have alerted the government to the tactics employed by Khalistani groups in Canada, including sending letters to Canadian politicians, initiating signature campaigns, pressuring legislatures to engage in debates on the matter, and advocating punitive measures against India.

The diplomatic dispute between India and Canada has brought Khalistan separatism to the forefront, raising concerns about its potential impact beyond Canada's borders.

Western nations with Sikh diaspora communities, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, must grapple with the possibility of similar issues emerging within their borders.

The parallels between Canada's situation and other Western nations underscore the need for collective solutions rather than relegating the matter to a bilateral dispute.

A Multifaceted approach

To navigate these challenging waters, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia must adopt a multifaceted approach in collaboration with India. Diplomatic engagement and intelligence sharing remains paramount, as it is a powerful tool for de-escalating tensions and finding common ground. Encouraging dialogue and mediation to resolve the current crisis should be a top priority.

Western powers should also leverage their shared interests and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to understand the situation better and collaborate on solutions.

The Five Eyes alliance, which includes Canada, offers a valuable platform for such cooperation. By pooling their resources and expertise, these nations can work together to address the challenges of Khalistan separatism in India and their respective countries.

Furthermore, these Western powers should reaffirm their commitment to democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law, understanding Indian concerns about anti-India activities in Western countries.

By doing so, they can message that they expect all nations, including India and Canada, to uphold these principles.

This stance can serve as a unifying force and help bridge the gap between conflicting parties.