Inside NSUI’s search for president: Kanhaiya Kumar sets question paper

New Delhi: at are the three major challenges before our country today? Are there any FIRs registered against you? Have you served any jail term?Wh These are some of the questions the aspirants will have to answer to become the President of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the grand old party.

A personal information form, a copy of which is with NewsDrum.in, was given to the candidates, also including questions on the family’s monthly income, the name of their ideal person, their favourite freedom fighter (with reasons), their favourite book, favourite film, favourite sport, and hobbies.

This is for the first time that the NSUI president would be selected on the basis of such a form.

Several Congress leaders attributed it to the "Left ideology and thought process" of the NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar who had come from the Communist Party of India (CPI). He had also served as the president of its perceived students wing, the All India Students Federation (AISF). The CPI has maintained that the AISF is not affiliated to it and is an independent but friendly organisation.

In the form, the candidates have also been asked for suggestions to improve the NSUI and to list the major movements they have participated in.

"Should the reservation policy be modified after the caste census? If so, how? According to you, what does the Congress party stand for?" are some other queries.

Apart from specifying their educational qualifications, the candidates will have to mention the occupations of their fathers and mothers.

And they have to be honest about any jail term and any FIRs, along with reasons.

With barely a few days left for the DUSU elections, NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar has issued an office note, calling for interviews to select the new NSUI national president in place of incumbent Varun Choudhary.

According to the office note, circulated by Anshul Trivedi (AICC's national coordinator for NSUI), the process of appointing the next national president of the NSUI has started. It further stated that all national office-bearers, state presidents, national coordinators, and students leading movements to safeguard the Constitution are eligible to apply.