Into the minds of common people in Israel amid war with Hamas - How do they view the situation?

The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians has now turned into a war between Israel and Hamas, possibly escalating to a full-blown war.

So far, close to 4,000 people have died including 1,500 Hamas terrorists who infiltrated into Israeli territory on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take this war to its conclusion. This means the end of Hamas.

At the same time, the world and the media across the globe are divided into two sides.

In this special episode, we bring to you an unbiased perspective and the voices of common people from Israel.

Listen to Professor Eric Saranovitz, Director, Global Engagement Office at Tel Aviv University - Coller School of Management, who is joining us from Tel Aviv, and our senior colleague Surinder Singh Oberoi from New Delhi.