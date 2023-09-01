Is BJP using ‘One Nation One Poll’ move to throw opposition INDIA off balance?

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party may be using the “one nation one poll” (ONOP) surprise move to disorient the INDIA bloc leadership, a strategy it has deployed successfully earlier as well.

By forming a committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind, to hold widespread consultations and look at the possibility of ONOP implementation in the country, the BJP has set the political agenda for the next few months. Most of the opposition political parties are now expected to focus their energy on opposing and strategizing against the proposed Central government move, instead of concentrating their energies on contesting the crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha polls which are just months away.

The move has been able to put the opposition unity in disarray as many of the parties in the INDIA alliance are expected to evolve their own strategy to oppose or support the ONOP during the consultative process, sources said.

Earlier, the Centre had successfully utilized this disorientation strategy against the opposition parties a few weeks ago when it reignited the debate for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in India. The implementation of ONOP will be more difficult than the clearance and implementation of UCC across the nation.

Though political parties know very well that the ONOP bill is not likely to come up in the Special Session of Parliament, summoned later this month, the move by the BJP has completely thrown them off guard even as top opposition leadership is currently participating in the INDIA leaders’ conclave in Mumbai.

Most opposition parties are already opposing the Centre’s move and have shown their vehement opposition to the same. In fact, all issues have been put on a back burner and the opposition leadership is now seemingly only focusing on the ONOP issue. In fact, the five-day session of Parliament between 18-22 September is now expected to be overshadowed by the opposition’s targeting of the government on ONOP, rather than discussing any other politically relevant issue.

Any proposed ONOP bill will need a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament and approval of 50 per cent or more state legislatures, an immense ask for any government.

What does the opposition feel?

Coming to terms with the surprise element of the ONOP announcement by the Centre, opposition parties feel that it has become the Modi government's intention to maintain an atmosphere of chaos in the country. “The country does not run on the element of surprise. The country runs on trust. Without taking anyone into confidence and without discussion, the government puts people in trouble by introducing such speculation and spoils the sentiment of the country,” an opposition leader said.

Most opposition parties are also angry as the government is yet to share its agenda with the opposition. “We are only getting to know from the media about the government's agenda. If it is a matter of ONOP, is it possible without taking the opposition into confidence?” the senior leader asked.

The opposition is questioning the intention of the government as it seems to be moving forward on a secret agenda and the discussion of the "Adani" and "India" alliance is overshadowing the political discourse in the nation.

With both sides refusing to back down, the next few weeks are expected to be explosive in terms of political manoeuvrings and strategies being unleashed by various parties.

Ahead of a bitter 2024 battle for Lok Sabha, the ONOP issue has all the elements of becoming one of the most important political moves that will leave an indelible impact on the nation’s democratic future.