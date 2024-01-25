Is indiscipline brewing in BJP’s Rajasthan unit as it faces ‘moving’ issues?

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party may have been able to secure power in Rajasthan, however, it is facing a peculiar problem as its topmost leader in the state General Secretary Organization Chandrashekhar, who was earlier this month shifted to Telangana, is understood to be reluctant in taking over the new assignment.

Advertisment

The senior leader, who shared the credit for securing Rajasthan for the BJP and successfully running an electoral campaign against Congress’ Ashok Gehlot government, has been moved to Telangana where the saffron unit hopes to increase its foothold ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources stated that the behaviour of Chandrashekhar can be interpreted as indiscipline if he doesn’t move to the southern state soon. Chandrashekhar is still working as the General Secretary of the organization, operating from Jaipur. In such a situation, there is a situation of doubt among the party workers about the General Secretary Organization’s post. The position is considered one of the most important posts in the BJP as the incumbent is part of the important strategy and policy creation team of the saffron partners. And the incumbent is also responsible for better coordination between the party and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“The senior leader has continued to participate in important strategy and organizational meetings of the party taking place in the state even weeks after his transfer to Telangana. This is sending out a very negative message to the party leaders and cadre in the state ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls. Such indiscipline should not be tolerated and as a disciplined and committed party worker Chandrashekhar should move on to the next posting assigned by the party leadership,” sources added.

Advertisment

Interestingly, even after the transfer of Chandrashekhar to Telangana, the BJP has not yet appointed a new organization general secretary in Rajasthan.

Chandrashekhar has been working as the Organization General Secretary in BJP in Rajasthan for the last few years. In the Rajasthan assembly elections, he is considered to have played a key role in securing victory for the party in the desert state. With Chandrashekhar also playing an important role in the formulation of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s Cabinet in Rajasthan, it is believed that he is not willing to leave Rajasthan so soon.

While Chandrashekhar has been transferred to Telangana, discussion has already started on the possible names to replace him in the key post. There is speculation that BJP may appoint Hitanand Sharma from Madhya Pradesh as the General Secretary Organization in Rajasthan. While some quarters in the Sangh want a leader from Rajasthan itself to take over the crucial position.

With Lok Sabha polls just months away, the BJP can ill afford to allow any indiscipline within its ranks in a crucial state like Rajasthan. Rajasthan is an important state on the national political map and BJP is aiming to secure votes in the forthcoming general elections. The BJP- Rashtriya Loktantrik Party alliance had secured all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in 2019. And the saffron unit is hoping for a repeat performance in 2024. However, unless the BJP leadership puts a complete stop to murmurs of indiscipline in Rajasthan soon, the much-anticipated 100 per cent strike rate may not be achieved for securing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.