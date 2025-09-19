Is there a split coming up in the top ranks of Maoists?

New Delhi: The recent text and audio statement issued in the name of “Abhay,” the spokesman of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), spoke of suspending their armed struggle and sought a one-month ceasefire with the security forces to discuss the possibility of peace talks with the government.

“The statement has been verified and it has indeed come from within the Maoist ranks. The voice in the audio, though issued in the name of the Naxals’ spokesperson Abhay, seems to be that of the party’s Central Committee (CC) member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu,” said a counter-Naxal security official.

Rao is the brother of another top Naxal leader, Mallojula Koteswar Rao, alias Kishenji, who was killed by West Bengal Police in 2011.

The statement also says the Maoists are ready to have a “video call” with the government to exchange views on the issue.

Even so, security sources ruled out any let-up in operations to root out the Maoist menace by March 2026, a deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They added that those interested in joining the mainstream can always take the path of surrender.

Sources said that, though nothing can be said for sure at this stage, the statement might indicate differences of opinion among top Maoists. Rao, alias Sonu, was in the fray to become the party’s general secretary after the killing of Basavaraju, but the post went to Thippri Thirupathi, alias Devji.

“There was a cloud of doubt over Rao after his wife, Tarakka, surrendered before Maharashtra Police last year. There was also a strong rumour that Rao himself may lay down arms along with a group of his security guards,” said the security official quoted above.

A Chhattisgarh-based police official refused to read much into rumours of a split in the top Maoist ranks for now.

“The press release was issued by the spokesperson of the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) and not by Sonu as an individual,” he explained, adding that the statement should be read as the voice of the party only.

This is not the first time Maoists have offered, or even held, peace talks with the government.

In 2004, under severe pressure from Andhra Pradesh Police, the Maoists held a few rounds of talks with the state government, but within a few months the Reds called them off. In the meantime, the Naxals regrouped in the jungles of Chhattisgarh and emerged as one of the country’s biggest internal security challenges.

“Given their history, any offer to lay down arms should be taken with a pinch of salt. The statement has the potential to create confusion among cadres as it is now in the media everywhere. Top cadres are under tremendous pressure from the ranks, mostly tribals or landless people, so it is not impossible to publish such appeals. After all, they came to negotiations with the Andhra government in 2004. After losing their cadre base in Andhra Pradesh, they shifted to Chhattisgarh and caused havoc during 2008–2015,” said another senior police officer involved in counter-Naxal operations, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The statement added that the initial offer of peace talks came from the Maoists in March this year.

“In the name of Abhay, our party general secretary himself issued a statement on May 10 and offered a one-month ceasefire to discuss the issue of laying down arms within the party leadership. But unfortunately, the government did not respond suitably,” said the spokesman. The release, which carried his mugshot, was dated August 15, though it stated it was being issued late for unspecified reasons.

Referring to the May 28 killing of party general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, the statement says the party now wants to take forward the peace offer made by the slain general secretary.

The statement further said the Maoists have decided to lay down arms and declare a ceasefire in order to convey the decision to all their cadres.

“We are ready to hold peace talks with the Union Home Minister, or with persons or a group of representatives appointed by him,” the statement added.

It also appealed to “progressive” forces to understand the reason for their offer to hold peace talks. It provided an email ID and a link to a Facebook page for those who want to share their views on the initiative.

The statement called upon the government to announce a ceasefire and stop the “bloodbath” in the jungles. It also said that whatever limited number of cadres and leaders it has been in touch with have shown an inclination toward the peace offer, and therefore the party wants a month’s time to discuss the issue with its comrades in and out of jails across various states.