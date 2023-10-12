Israel demands hostage release before restoring basic supplies

New Delhi: Israel's Energy Minister, Israel Katz, declared on Thursday that the enduring siege of Gaza hinges on the release of Israeli hostages. Katz, taking to social media, asserted that no essential supplies, be it electricity, water, or fuel, will be restored until the "hostages" are freed. "Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one will preach us morality," he added. The cutoff of supplies to Gaza came as a response to the Hamas attacks that unfolded on a fateful Saturday.

Advertisment

The toll of this standoff is proving catastrophic, with Palestinian health officials reporting 1,200 casualties in Israeli airstrikes, a toll mirrored by 1,200 on the Israeli side in the weekend attacks by Hamas. The Palestinian militant group Hamas holds at least 150 hostages in Gaza, further escalating the tension.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis intensifies

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has issued a dire warning, stating that hospitals in Gaza are on the brink of becoming morgues due to a loss of power. The Gaza Strip's sole power station ceased operation due to fuel shortages, leaving hospitals reliant on generators, which, in turn, require a constant supply of fuel.

Advertisment

Previously, most of Gaza's electricity supply came from Israel, which severed the power flow following the Hamas attack. Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC's regional director for the Near and Middle East, describes human misery as "abhorrent" and calls on all parties to alleviate the suffering of civilians. With the power outage, newborns in incubators, elderly patients on oxygen, kidney dialysis, and X-rays are all at risk, further compounding the humanitarian catastrophe.

Emergency government response

The first decision the emergency government of Israel has taken is that the siege can only be lifted when all hostages are freed. In a display of political unity, former rivals Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have set aside their bitter feud to establish an emergency government aimed at addressing the deepening crisis with Hamas. Joining them is Yoav Gallant, leader of the centrist National Unity Party and former defence minister.

Advertisment

Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, both former Israeli military chiefs of staff, have been included as observers, underscoring the concerted effort to bring military expertise to the forefront of the nation's response to the ongoing crisis.

This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions, with both Netanyahu and Gantz expressing a resolute commitment to eliminating Hamas. Violence between Israel and Hamas militants has continued to intensify for the sixth consecutive day, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Even as the conflict rages on, diplomatic efforts are underway. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a phone call to discuss the Israel-Gaza conflict, signifying a notable shift in their historically hostile relations. Both leaders emphasized the need to end war crimes against Palestine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been actively engaged with regional and international leaders, including Arab countries' leaders such as Presidents Herzog, Abbas, Sisi, Michel, Mikati, and Erdogan. The UN's primary focus remains on de-escalation, securing humanitarian access, and preventing further loss of life.

The international community, represented by the UN, continues to work to broker a ceasefire and provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, where the situation remains dire.