Kashmir embraces cinematic renaissance after decades of violence and fear

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Tuesday that three new cinema halls will be established in Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the resurgence of cinema in the region after nearly three decades. This move brings the total number of districts with film theatres in the valley to seven.

Moreover, an increasing number of young Kashmiris, brimming with talent and courage, are pursuing careers in the film industry as actors, cinematographers, and producers. With numerous television actors already making their mark, recent films centred on Kashmir have seen these local talents playing diverse roles.

Adding to the growing recognition, Shoaib Shawl, a Jammu & Kashmir native, was selected for the prestigious Academy Gold Rising Program of 2023 by the US-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, known for presenting the Oscar awards. Shoaib, who graduated from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, California, has already gained experience as a production designer and director in several projects.

Speaking at a function in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Sinha expressed his delight, saying, "Cinema halls are once again opening up in small cities after a hiatus of 30 years. We witnessed the opening of a cinema hall in Baramulla a few days ago, and last year, Pulwama and Shopian also saw their establishments."

The reopening of cinema halls in Kashmir, which commenced late last year, marks a momentous occasion after more than three decades of closure. The first multi-cinema hall, INOX, was inaugurated in the Shivpora area of Srinagar. Last week, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose film theatres in Baramulla and Handwara.

These cinema halls have become popular among families, as they are in secure zones. Many children in Kashmir are visiting cinema halls for the first time, marvelling at the large screens, powerful sound systems, and the captivating darkness of the theatre environment.

Some college students even skip classes to watch movies featuring their favourite stars. One such student, a college-goer, Mauzzam (name changed), enthusiastically shared, "I love Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and will never miss a movie," mimicking Shah Rukh Khan's style as he spoke.

Another student, Rabiya (name changed), revealed, "My family still doesn't permit me to visit cinema halls due to security concerns. However, a group of students managed to visit the cinema hall on a college holiday. We came here to have fun, watch a movie, and enjoy lunch at a nice restaurant."

Notably, tourists are also flocking to Srinagar's cinema halls, which often see full occupancy, according to the staff. These cinema halls provide a source of entertainment and serve as a symbol of peace and hope for the people of Kashmir.

The inauguration of the cinema hall in September last year was marked by the screening of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film, "Laal Singh Chaddha," an adaptation of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump." Lieutenant Governor Sinha hailed the occasion as a "historic day" and a symbol of new hope, dreams, confidence, and aspirations for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir, known for its picturesque landscapes, Mughal gardens, and tourist spots, has lacked entertainment options like cinema halls, exhibition halls, and theatres. These avenues gradually diminished after the early 1990s when they were forced to close due to escalating violence and anti-Islamic sentiments.

Until the 1990s, Kashmir boasted over a dozen cinema halls, primarily in major towns such as Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Sopore. The region served as a popular film shooting location, including Hollywood productions like "Gandhi." Several iconic Bollywood songs were filmed in Kashmir, making it a sought-after destination for tourists.

Newlywed couples on their honeymoon trips in Kashmir often recreate these memorable scenes for their pictures and videos, inspired by romantic Bollywood songs shot in Kashmir, such as "Roti," "Kashmir ki Kali," and "Betaab."

However, the rise of the separatist movement in the late 1980s led to the closure of cinema halls, bars, wine shops, and beauty salons deemed anti-Islamic. Some establishments were subjected to grenade attacks and shootings, exacerbating the situation. As violence escalated, cinema halls were repurposed as hospitals, shopping centres, and even security barracks.

In 1999, attempts were made to reopen three cinema halls. Still, a grenade attack at Regal Cinema, which has now been converted into a shopping complex, injured cinema-goers and forced the halls to close once again.

Palladium Cinema, one of the oldest cinema halls in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, holds historical significance as it served as a political hub and witnessed Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, delivering his speech after the state acceded to India in 1947. Today, the burnt remnants of Palladium Cinema stand as a reminder of the region's cinematic heritage.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasized the importance of peace for the flourishing of art, stating, "The citizens and youth of J-K now have new dreams and are contributing to creating a new atmosphere. Art thrives in a land of peace. Where there is no peace, art cannot flourish." He commended the artists for their resilience and efforts to restore Jammu and Kashmir's lost glory.

Kashmir's cinematic journey, which once epitomised romance and Sufism, faced a shift towards violence and bloodshed in the 1990s. The idyllic portrayal of Kashmiris transformed into one of potential terrorism and threats to the security and political landscape. Bollywood films since then capitalised on Kashmir's turbulent history, often depicting Kashmiris as synonymous with terrorism and presenting Islam as a dangerous threat.

Nonetheless, the revival of cinema halls in Kashmir marks a turning point, signifying the region's return of entertainment, hope, and cultural vibrancy. As Kashmiris embrace their artistic aspirations, the silver screen becomes a medium for showcasing their talent and shaping a new narrative for the valley.

In conclusion, reopening cinema halls in Kashmir after three decades of violence and fear represents a significant milestone in the region's cultural resurgence. The establishment of new cinema halls, the influx of young Kashmiris into the film industry, and the recognition of local talent on international platforms all contribute to the growing vibrancy of the Kashmiri film scene.

As the curtain rises on this new chapter in Kashmir's cinematic journey, bringing forth stories celebrating the region's diversity, talent, and shared aspirations. The revival of cinema halls is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people of Kashmir, who, through art and culture, continue to shape a brighter future for themselves and their beloved valley.