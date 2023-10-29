Kerala blast: Is it the aftermath of the PFI ban?

Ahmedabad: After the PFI ban, this is the first attack on a public place in Kerala if not in India. Today's bomb blast at Jehovah, a Christian convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery indicates that terrorist activities are not fully suppressed.

Till this story is filed 1 death has been reported while 7 more are seriously injured and battling with life. 20 more injured are reportedly injured in the blast.

Home Minister Amit Shah immediately held a video conferencing call with the government officials taking stock of the situation which emerged after a long time.

Shah also talked to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking stock of the situation.

The home ministry has announced a five-member delegation from New Delhi to rush to the site in Kerala and take over the investigations supported by the Kerala NIA team and local police.

The church where the convention centre is located is known for its pro-Hamas-Palestine support and the local residents fear the bomb blast can also be related to the support.

CM Vijayan issued a statement condemning the attack and said that senior officials are monitoring the situation.

Shah has also asked for full details of the blast from CM Vijayan.

Interestingly, ÇM Pinarayi Vijayan attended a Pro Palestine rally in New Delhi yesterday.

NIA team and forensic experts have already reached the blast site and will be investigating the series of bomb blasts which started at 9.40 am just before a function was to start at the convention centre.

Within a span of a few minutes, three bombs had exploded inside the convention centre as per the eyewitnesses.

Preliminary reports from the police suggest that these were low-intensity blasts and were possibly a pre-planned attack on the third day of the meeting which was taking place at the convention centre.

It is not clear whether the person who planted the bomb was inside the convention centre or a remote was used.

It is also to be noted that the church organised a few pro-Palestine meetings recently and supported the Palestine cause.