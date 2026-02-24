New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. The decision follows a resolution passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The development has drawn attention to the constitutional process involved in renaming a state. Changing a state’s name requires several legal and parliamentary steps under the Constitution of India.

What is the constitutional basis for renaming a state?

The power to change the name of a state is provided under Article 3 of the Constitution of India. Article 3 empowers Parliament to form new states, alter boundaries, and change the name of any state.

It clearly states that Parliament may by law alter the name of any state. However, such a bill can only be introduced in Parliament on the recommendation of the President.

This ensures that any change follows a defined constitutional procedure.

How does the process begin at state level?

In practice, the process usually begins with a resolution passed by the State Legislative Assembly. The state government recommends the proposed name change through this resolution.

The resolution reflects the political and cultural aspirations of the people of the state. Though not mandatory under the Constitution, it carries significant political weight.

In Kerala’s case, the Assembly passed a unanimous resolution seeking to rename the state as Keralam. The proposal was later revised after technical suggestions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Which states in India have changed names?

Several Indian states have changed their names since Independence to reflect linguistic and cultural identity. Madras state was renamed Tamil Nadu in 1969.

Mysore was renamed Karnataka in 1973. Uttaranchal became Uttarakhand in 2007. Orissa was renamed Odisha in 2011 through a constitutional amendment.

Pondicherry was also renamed Puducherry in 2006. These changes reflected regional aspirations and historical identity.

Why is President’s recommendation necessary?

Under the proviso to Article 3, any bill affecting the name, area, or boundary of a state must be referred by the President to the concerned State Legislature.

The State Legislature is given a specified time to express its views on the proposal. However, Parliament is not bound by the state’s opinion.

After receiving the views, the President may recommend the introduction of the bill in Parliament. This step is mandatory before the bill can be introduced.

How does Parliament approve the change?

Once the President recommends the bill, it can be introduced in either House of Parliament. The bill is debated and passed by a simple majority of members present and voting.

Renaming a state does not require a special majority under Article 368. It is treated as an ordinary legislative process.

After being passed by both Houses of Parliament, the bill is sent to the President for assent.

What happens after Presidential assent?

Under Article 111, the President gives assent to the bill passed by Parliament. Once signed, the bill becomes law.

The change in name is notified in the Official Gazette of India. The First Schedule of the Constitution is amended to reflect the new name of the state.

This amendment is permitted under Article 4, which allows supplemental and consequential changes through laws made under Article 3.

What factors are considered before renaming?

Several factors are examined before approving a state name change. These include historical usage, linguistic identity, cultural significance, and administrative feasibility.

The central government also reviews legal implications, costs of implementation, and necessary updates in official records and documents.

Renaming a state in India follows a structured constitutional mechanism. Article 3 empowers Parliament, while the President ensures procedural compliance.